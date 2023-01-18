Read full article on original website
A dozen eggs now cost more than a gallon of gas in Oregon
Due to soaring egg prices, it now costs more to power an omelet than an automobile.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Competing bills may change Oregon’s rent cap law
There are two competing bills in the Oregon Legislature aimed at tackling how much rents are allowed to go up each year. It comes as the 2023 maximum allowable rent increase reached 14.6%, causing concern among renters who fear being possibly priced out. Oregon Senate Bill 608 which was passed...
ijpr.org
State audit calls on health authority to fix problems with Oregon's Measure 110 addiction program
The Oregon Secretary of State audit, released Thursday, said more time is needed to determine whether Measure 110, which voters approved in 2020, is stemming the state’s addiction crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians struggle with addiction, and they have difficulty getting help. The law decriminalized low-level drug possession and directed people toward treatment programs funded with more than $100 million annually in cannabis tax revenues.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon
As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become...
focushillsboro.com
Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report
The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
KVAL
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
opb.org
Oregon not ready to make best use of millions in federal broadband money, says audit
Over the next several years, Oregon could receive up to $1 billion in federal funding to increase broadband access, but a recent audit from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office shows the state may have some difficulties distributing funds equitably. Inaccurate data, inadequate staffing and a lack of long-term planning are just a few issues facing the Broadband Office. Kip Memmott is the Director of the Secretary of State’s Audits Division. Matthew Owens is the principal auditor. They join us to share what their audit found and what changes the office needs to make to be able to use federal dollars and increase broadband access.
Bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021. HB 3090, introduced in the young 2023 legislative session by...
yachatsnews.com
After boom of 2021-22, Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishermen now buffeted by low prices, short season and rough weather
If you buy a fresh Oregon Dungeness crab from the market this weekend, you’ll pay around $7.95 a pound – half what it cost this time last year. But because of the dynamics of the industry – and the law of supply and demand – the crabber who has hundreds of thousands of dollars tied up in a boat and spent 36 hours tossed around at sea this week is being paid half — $2-3 a pound — of what he earned last year.
New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators
There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s Pollinator Health Lab and Honey Bee Lab...
‘As good as we could have hoped for’: Western US sees drastic level of drought recovery
The parched American West has seen a drastic level of drought recovery in the recent weeks as it reels from a 20-plus year "megadrought.” Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 that the improving drought conditions are thanks to a recent wave of storms that have brought heavy rain and snowfall to the region.
kpic
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
focushillsboro.com
Governor Kotek Did Not Declare A Homelessness Emergency In The Coastal Counties
Earlier this month, Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, made a point of announcing a homelessness state of emergency on her first full day in office. However, the order does not apply to the entire state, and coastal counties feel they have been treated unfairly. Governor Kotek Did Not Declare...
Oregon nurses ask hospitals to address immediate staffing concerns
ONA reports that 27.1% of active nurses resigned from their jobs in 2022.
Exploring Oregon's Sea Stacks: A Guide to the Iconic Landforms and Best Viewing Spots
Discovering Oregon’s Incredible Sea Stacks: What Are They and How Can You See Them?. Have you ever seen a photo of a huge rock standing proudly in the middle of the ocean? If you have, you've seen a sea stack!
Oregon ranks worst in the country for drug problems: Report
A new report by the National Drug Helpline shows Oregon as the state with the worst drug problems in the United States.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Following Washington County's example, bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021.
Why don't more people want to become mental health care workers in Oregon?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The effects of Oregon's mental health care crisis are obvious, and they've made themselves known in big ways in recent weeks: a child pushed onto the MAX tracks; a man attacked, his ear and part of his face bitten off; a vacant church set on fire.
KGW
Counties on Oregon coast left out of homelessness emergency declaration
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a homelessness state of emergency, but only in some parts of the state. Coastal counties are asking to be included.
