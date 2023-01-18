ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

▶️ Competing bills may change Oregon’s rent cap law

There are two competing bills in the Oregon Legislature aimed at tackling how much rents are allowed to go up each year. It comes as the 2023 maximum allowable rent increase reached 14.6%, causing concern among renters who fear being possibly priced out. Oregon Senate Bill 608 which was passed...
State audit calls on health authority to fix problems with Oregon's Measure 110 addiction program

The Oregon Secretary of State audit, released Thursday, said more time is needed to determine whether Measure 110, which voters approved in 2020, is stemming the state’s addiction crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians struggle with addiction, and they have difficulty getting help. The law decriminalized low-level drug possession and directed people toward treatment programs funded with more than $100 million annually in cannabis tax revenues.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become...
Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report

The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
Oregon not ready to make best use of millions in federal broadband money, says audit

Over the next several years, Oregon could receive up to $1 billion in federal funding to increase broadband access, but a recent audit from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office shows the state may have some difficulties distributing funds equitably. Inaccurate data, inadequate staffing and a lack of long-term planning are just a few issues facing the Broadband Office. Kip Memmott is the Director of the Secretary of State’s Audits Division. Matthew Owens is the principal auditor. They join us to share what their audit found and what changes the office needs to make to be able to use federal dollars and increase broadband access.
Bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon

A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021. HB 3090, introduced in the young 2023 legislative session by...
After boom of 2021-22, Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishermen now buffeted by low prices, short season and rough weather

If you buy a fresh Oregon Dungeness crab from the market this weekend, you’ll pay around $7.95 a pound – half what it cost this time last year. But because of the dynamics of the industry – and the law of supply and demand – the crabber who has hundreds of thousands of dollars tied up in a boat and spent 36 hours tossed around at sea this week is being paid half — $2-3 a pound — of what he earned last year.
New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators

There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s Pollinator Health Lab and Honey Bee Lab...
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade

SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
