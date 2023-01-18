Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
merrillfotonews.com
John A. Benzinger
John A. Benzinger. August 18, 1946 – January 17, 2023. He passed away in Merrill, WI. Per John’s wishes, no services will be held. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Merrill, WI is assisting the family.
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
WSAW
Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies
NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Implementing New Salting Practices
The salt we apply to roads and sidewalks ends up in our freshwater. Salt prematurely ages roads and bridges and degrades freshwater lakes and streams. Salt can be an effective deicer, but more isn’t always better. The Street Division staff attended the Salt Wise salt reduction training program in 2022 and is working this winter to implement the following innovative salting practices: calibrating equipment, operator training, and the incorporation of salt brine to reduce the over-application of salt.
spashmirror.com
New Business Advancements in Central Wisconsin
Is Central Wisconsin too boring? Or is there too much going on? Well either way it is expanding! From restaurants, to stores, to new apartments! Central Wisconsin is full of fun stuff to do and fun places to shop. While it has a lot, is it enough? Do you have to travel an hour and a half away just to go to some of your favorite stores and fast food places? Well With the new changes coming you may be in luck . The Central Wisconsin area is getting a lot of exciting new developments.
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
Winter storm warning issued for Wausau
Weather officials have upgraded a hazardous weather alert for Wausau to a winter storm warning for Thursday, with up to 9 inches of heavy, wet snow on the way. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. Expect heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours that results in especially hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute.
939thegame.com
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
Parents outraged after Tomahawk bus incident
Parents in the Tomahawk School District are demanding answers after a bus driver allegedly locked students in a bus and refused to bring them home, prompting a police response. Wausau Pilot & Review was contacted by multiple readers about the situation, which allegedly happened Wednesday on the way home from...
Antigo firefighter accused of inappropriately touching cadets in program he spearheaded
An Antigo firefighter who created a department cadet initiative is now accused of inappropriately touching two minors he worked with in the program. John Krueger, 46, is now on unpaid leave from the Antigo Fire Department, where he is also a paramedic. He was arrested Jan. 12 and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
Two dozen private wells contaminated with PFAS found in Rhinelander-area town
Testing has revealed that 24 private wells in the Town of Stella outside of Rhinelander are contaminated with levels of PFAS higher than the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s standards. The contamination was found when the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was randomly sampling 450 wells across the state...
cwbradio.com
County Officials Ask Residents Not to Push Snow Onto Highways
With yesterday’s snowfall, Clark and Wood County officials remind residents that it’s illegal to push snow onto the highway. Plowing snow onto the highway, shoulder, and ditch is dangerous. Any snow/ice you deposit on the roadway, shoulder, or ditch that causes an accident or damage to snow plow equipment may be held liable for injuries and property damage.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
cwbradio.com
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023
Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: NWS issues storm warning, says up to 8″ possible
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage Co. Heavy snow accumulation is expected beginning late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected. Visibility...
939thegame.com
Name Released in Portage County Death Investigation
TOWN OF LINWOOD, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 57-year-old man found dead in a submerged vehicle on Sunday. He’s been identified as Vince Kluck. Officers say he was found dead in the vehicle after someone reported a possible crash in a pond along Robin Lane.
