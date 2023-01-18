ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrfalp.com

Chautauqua Lake Tax District Dead in the Water

The concept of a Chautauqua Lake Tax District is dead in the water. Members of the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency voted Thursday night before a crowd of nearly 100 people to not recommend the formation of a lake tax district to the Chautauqua County Legislature. The motion was...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
PennLive.com

Buffalo Crossings development jumps another hurdle

The Buffalo Crossing Development finally may be coming to fruition. According to an email from Carl Davis of HAMM Equities, the project has an anticipated completion date of January 2024. The development on Route 34, just north of the Route 22/322 interchange, has seen numerous delays and false starts. During...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Military Road strip mall property listed for sale

Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday formalized an agreement to list for sale a town-owned former strip mall on Military Road. Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., of Buffalo, will oversee the sale, which is expected to cap off a lengthy process that saw the town rehabilitate over the course of several years the former strip mall at 4435-4445 Military Road.
NIAGARA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Officials Address Unending Fredonia Infrastructure Problems

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Leaders in Fredonia are hoping to put a stop to the infrastructure problems which have been plaguing the community in recent years. The Village of Fredonia’s board of trustees held a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing deterioration of the community’s water system.
FREDONIA, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism

Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
SALAMANCA, NY
wnypapers.com

New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Tax breaks for fast food in Niagara Falls

There's a catch, though. The subsidies are only available to projects that otherwise wouldn't be economically feasible, and the developer told Investigative Post he doesn't need them to proceed. A fast-food franchise developer is looking to bring an A&W and Moe’s Southwest Grill to downtown Niagara Falls — and is...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston adopts new short-term rentals law

Moratorium now in place, as board awaits paperwork for 48 known STR locations. √ Download the policies (below) Owners of short-term rental properties in the Village of Lewiston’s residential districts will now be subject to a code of conduct, as trustees voted Tuesday to add a new local law governing non-owner-occupied sites.
LEWISTON, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A Buffalo man is facing up to 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run that happened more than five years ago. Yesterday, a jury found 36-year-old D’Mario Caesar guilty of striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street near Bailey Avenue in Buffalo back in July 2017. The victim, who was later identified as 31-year-old Brandyn Mallory, passed away due to his injuries at Erie County Medical Center. Caesar will be sentenced in March and is behind bars without bail.
BUFFALO, NY
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy