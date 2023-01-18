Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spike Mats & K-9 Used to Arrest Maine Man for Attempted Kidnapping, Police Chase & Resisting Arrest
A 43-year-old man was arrested in Waterville late Friday night after an attempted kidnapping, a police chase on the road and on foot, and resisting arrest. The Waterville Police Department said Officer Riley Dowe was on patrol around 11:30 pm when he was flagged down by a female passenger in a vehicle who was “frantically waving her hands in what appeared to be a gesture for help.”
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Brunswick home, vehicle
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A man is facing multiple burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Brunswick home and vehicle Friday morning. Several Brunswick police officers responded to an Antietam Street home after a resident called at approximately 8:47 a.m. about an unknown man who had entered while the resident was upstairs with their child, according to a news release issued by the Brunswick Police Department.
newscentermaine.com
Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is behind bars following an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a high-speed chase in Waterville Friday night. In a release, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief William Bonney said officer Riley Dowe was driving in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a female passenger inside a car waving “frantically” at him for help.
foxbangor.com
Woman dies from snowmobile crash
MEXICO — Saturday a woman died from injuries following a tragic snowmobile crash that occurred a little past noon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife 46-year old Dorothy McPherson, of Mexico, was riding alone on her Polaris 850 snowmobile on a snowmobile trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree.
WPFO
Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary
A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
WMTW
Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County
ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
foxbangor.com
Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized
ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
Woman Dies After Snowmobile Crash in Andover, Maine
A woman from Mexico, Maine has died from injuries she sustained in a snowmobile crash in Andover on Saturday, according to the Maine Warden Service. Forty-six-year-old Dorothy McPherson was riding alone on a snowmobile trail in Andover just after noontime. It appears her Polaris 850 missed a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree, according to spokesman Mark Latti.
wabi.tv
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
Get Locked In Your Chicken Coop? Having Friendly Neighbors Rules!
I probably sound like a broken record at this point, but it really is important to reach out and get to know your neighbors. Establishing friendships and ties with those who live around you has such a beneficial effect on your neighborhood, and if you're lucky, your neighbors become a branch of your support system.
foxbangor.com
Winslow man behind bars for stabbing incident
WINSLOW– A Winslow man is behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing another man in broad daylight. Police say Justin Boucher, 21, attacked the victim from behind on Lasalle street around ten oclock Wednesday morning. The victim, Phillip Bradford, 65, then walked to his apartment where he was discovered...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
truecountry935.com
Dozens of Accidents from Winter Storm
Multiple accidents have been reported due to Friday’s snow storm… And it looks like another snow event is just a few days away.
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
WPFO
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22
TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
Man Dies After Fall from Bucket Lift in Rangeley, Maine
Officials say a utility worker died Tuesday morning after falling from a bucket lift in the western Maine town of Rangeley. Franklin County Dispatch received a 911 call shortly before 11:00 a.m. reporting that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck on Main Street in Rangeley, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
proclaimerscv.com
Alleged Jealousy: Man, Convicted of Killing Ex-girlfriend and Its Boyfriend
Mark Penley was found guilty by a jury of fatally shooting Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill, of Paris, at Hill’s apartment on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Penley later dialed 911 to report the deaths, and police arrived to find him holding his ex-girlfriend’s infant and an 8-year-old child.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0