ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn offers 2024 four-star defensive lineman out of Mississippi

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiRLL_0kJNeoLx00

The Tigers are continuing to make the defensive line a point of emphasis for the 2024 recruiting class.

Auburn has offered 2024 defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush Jr. on Wednesday according to his Twitter account. Rush hails from Mississippi and is a composite four-star on 247Sports.

Defensive line is a position that the Tigers have particularly zeroed in on for the 2024 class. Auburn has offered 27 defensive linemen for the class, which is the most of any position group — it closely beats out the 24 linebackers that the Tigers have offered. Four-stars make up the majority of the offers, but Auburn have also offered three five-star players for the position.

As always, Auburn will have some trouble competing with the in-state schools vying for Rush’s commitment. Rush has gotten offers from both Ole Miss and Southern Miss, but there are also some other Power 5 schools looking to recruit him as well. Both Arkansas and Florida State have offered Rush, so Hugh Freeze and his staff will likely have to make quite the pitch to win his services as the 2024 class draws closer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry

The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee and Auburn

Anyone who follows Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin on social media knows that he likes to have a good time, and he definitely enjoys trolling other teams. Friday, Kiffin’s targets were Tennessee and Auburn, both schools that he has a history with. Kiffin was the head coach of the Vols back in the early Read more... The post Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee and Auburn appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
FanBuzz

"The Best Team in the Country": Charles Barkley Drops Truth Bomb About Alabama Hoops

A tiger doesn't change its stripes, but sometimes an Auburn Tiger can't run from a stone-cold fact. That's exactly what happened when Charles Barkley was asked who the best college basketball team in the country was. Being the unbiased and fair basketball analyst that he is, Chuck swallowed his pride and put college rivalries aside and said what most of us have known for months.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football fans use facts to decimate fan’s Hugh Freeze libel

Auburn football fans were not having it from one of their own who claimed that Hugh Freeze was a sex offender on Twitter. Even with all of the unfavorable stories being shared about Freeze’s past at Liberty and (particularly) Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis, that legal term is not one that can be used as a label for Freeze.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman Killed in Wreck Involving Deer in Tallapoosa County

A woman has been killed after hitting a deer with her car in Tallapoosa County. Alabama State Troopers say 48-year-old Phebe Foy of Auburn was driving on Alabama Highway 120 just before 5:30PM Wednesday when she hit the deer. They say her car then left the roadway and hit a tree.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees

An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wind Creek Wetumpka has announced seven-time Grammy award winner Gladys Knight will take the stage at its entertainment center on Mar. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Georgia-born Knight began performing gospel music at age four in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television’s “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour,” The following year, her mother, Elizabeth Knight, created the group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda and her cousins William and Elenor Guest. They called themselves The Pips in honor of their cousin/manager, James Pip Woods. In 1959, Brenda and Elenor left the group, replaced by cousin Edward Patten and friend Langston George. The group was renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips, and following George’s departure in 1962, the classic line-up was in place.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy