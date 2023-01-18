Auburn offers 2024 four-star defensive lineman out of Mississippi

The Tigers are continuing to make the defensive line a point of emphasis for the 2024 recruiting class.

Auburn has offered 2024 defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush Jr. on Wednesday according to his Twitter account. Rush hails from Mississippi and is a composite four-star on 247Sports.

Defensive line is a position that the Tigers have particularly zeroed in on for the 2024 class. Auburn has offered 27 defensive linemen for the class, which is the most of any position group — it closely beats out the 24 linebackers that the Tigers have offered. Four-stars make up the majority of the offers, but Auburn have also offered three five-star players for the position.

As always, Auburn will have some trouble competing with the in-state schools vying for Rush’s commitment. Rush has gotten offers from both Ole Miss and Southern Miss, but there are also some other Power 5 schools looking to recruit him as well. Both Arkansas and Florida State have offered Rush, so Hugh Freeze and his staff will likely have to make quite the pitch to win his services as the 2024 class draws closer.