ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash

Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way

Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/13/23–1/20/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Quillen; Muhlenbruck; Calvetti

Brandon “Brad” Henry Quillen: February 10, 1982 – January 14, 2023. Brandon “Brad” Henry Quillen, 40, of Cheyenne, died January 14, 2023, in Cheyenne. He was born February 10, 1982, in Cheyenne. Brad worked construction around the area installing drywall and steel stud framing. He...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries

Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne offers free car washes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Cheyenne will offer residents free car washes starting tomorrow until Sunday, Jan. 22. The car wash, located south of Menards at 443 Windmill Road, is the franchise’s second location in Wyoming and one of more than 138 locations nationwide. Customers can...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(UPDATED) Nighttime snow causing closure at F.E. Warren Base

Due to continuing inclement weather, the 90MW/CV has directed a base closure today, Jan. 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. Mission-essential personnel are to report as directed by leadership. Gate 5 will remain open and the visitor control center will be closed. Gate 1 will close at 10 a.m. to allow...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/19/23–1/20/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs

Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
Douglas Budget

Eagle Claw breaks ground on 115,000-square-foot manufacturing facility

CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant. The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring,...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy