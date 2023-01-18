Read full article on original website
MeanKitty Kat
3d ago
Why not put the hotel on one of the many other vacant lots? Why must it be the one with the 200 year old trees?
WLOX
Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
New carts, pick-up day mark Lucedale garbage collection changes
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale residents will have to slightly adjust weekly routines when a new company begins collecting the city’s waste on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A1 McDuffie Sanitation, owned by Kenneth Havens in Semmes, Ala., was awarded the new garbage service contract by the city’s board of alderman earlier this month. The previous contract […]
WLOX
Pass Christian Harbor improvements include bathrooms, showers, lighting
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters, fishermen, and visitors to the Pass Christian Harbor are enjoying some new amenities. The harbor has two new bathroom trailers. One unit has three restrooms and shower facilities, while the other has two restrooms. Harbor Master Russell Holliman said the portable units can easily...
WLOX
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area. The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the...
WLOX
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi man has made a rare discovery while fishing on the Pearl River, and it dates back to 1983. Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his boating trips for as long as he can remember.
WLOX
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s a typical Wednesday morning for the Knight family. Husband Brian says goodbye to his wife Rebekah and son McCulloch as he and Molly, Madison and Mackenzie head off to work and school. If you remember, nine months ago they used a creative and unique way...
wxxv25.com
35th annual YMCA Kelsey Williams 10K takes place Saturday in Ocean Springs
This Saturday, the MS Gulf Coast YMCA will host its 35th annual YMCA Kelsey Williams 10k Winter Classic Run for Epilepsy Awareness. Each year, the run takes place to help raise awareness for epilepsy and former YMCA member Kelsey Williams, who died from the brain disorder. The race will start...
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
WLOX
Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
WLOX
Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
NOLA.com
Pearl River passes 2023 budget, appoints new town clerk
Pearl River is off to a running start this year, approving a new budget, swearing in a new town clerk and reappointing a magistrate for its mayor’s court. The key moves came at the Pearl River Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. The council unanimously passed the 2023 budget,...
WLOX
Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
Shoppers shocked when gunshot victim falls out of car at Mississippi grocery. Police looking for suspect.
Shoppers at a busy Mississippi grocery store were shocked when a woman with a gunshot wound fell out of her in front of the store entrance Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers are investigating the incident at a Rouses Market parking lot near the intersection East Pass and Cowan roads in Gulfport.
WLOX
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
WLOX
Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout the years, we have seen major developments taking place in Pascagoula’s downtown area. The city now estimates 50% of downtown has been redeveloped in the past four years, but the growth doesn’t stop there. Posies & Puddles Children’s Boutique owner Abby Wills said...
wxxv25.com
EC Angel Rocks helping keep loved one’s memories alive
After a year of grief, the East Central community has found a way to bring back some joy: EC Angel Rocks. Karragen Cochran, Chloe Taylor, Baleigh Bowlin, Sawyer Magee: these are only a few names of the lives lost in the East Central community. It felt like there was no...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing
Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is cleared after creating congestion on I-10. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre performing ‘See How They Run’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre is gearing up for its first play of the year. ‘See How They Run’ opens tonight. The comedy is high energy, one that will certainly keep the audience laughing. Considered a comedy of misidentification, the play is action packed. Philip King wrote the...
Mississippi police: Vehicle recovered on same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially painted another color
Mississippi police officers were able to recover a stolen vehicle on the same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially spraypainted another color. Officers with the Picayune Police Department report that a vehicle was reported stolen around 10 am Tuesday from an address on East Canal Street.
