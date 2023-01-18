ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

MeanKitty Kat
3d ago

Why not put the hotel on one of the many other vacant lots? Why must it be the one with the 200 year old trees?

WLOX

Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach

Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
STONE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

New carts, pick-up day mark Lucedale garbage collection changes

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Lucedale residents will have to slightly adjust weekly routines when a new company begins collecting the city’s waste on Wednesday, Feb. 1. A1 McDuffie Sanitation, owned by Kenneth Havens in Semmes, Ala., was awarded the new garbage service contract by the city’s board of alderman earlier this month. The previous contract […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Hurley family holds birthday tribute for crash victim

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, loved ones of Chloe Taylor celebrated what would have been her 17th birthday with a unique party at Hurley Farm and Feed in Jackson County. “She is missed a lot, like we can’t go a day without thinking about her. That’s why we do celebrations like this,” says Noelle Mann, aunt of Chloe Taylor. “Every time we go somewhere we make sure it’s purple whether it’s a drink or a shirt made or something, but everybody misses her a lot. We wish she was still here with us, for sure.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Pearl River passes 2023 budget, appoints new town clerk

Pearl River is off to a running start this year, approving a new budget, swearing in a new town clerk and reappointing a magistrate for its mayor’s court. The key moves came at the Pearl River Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. The council unanimously passed the 2023 budget,...
PEARL RIVER, LA
WLOX

Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
WLOX

Major developments coming to Downtown Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout the years, we have seen major developments taking place in Pascagoula’s downtown area. The city now estimates 50% of downtown has been redeveloped in the past four years, but the growth doesn’t stop there. Posies & Puddles Children’s Boutique owner Abby Wills said...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

EC Angel Rocks helping keep loved one’s memories alive

After a year of grief, the East Central community has found a way to bring back some joy: EC Angel Rocks. Karragen Cochran, Chloe Taylor, Baleigh Bowlin, Sawyer Magee: these are only a few names of the lives lost in the East Central community. It felt like there was no...
HURLEY, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is cleared after creating congestion on I-10. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.
GULFPORT, MS

