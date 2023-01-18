ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google is cutting 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen

LONDON — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff at the Silicon Valley giant that was also posted on the company's news blog.
U.S. hits its debt limit and now risks defaulting on its bills

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a letter to Congress on Thursday, said the U.S. has reached its debt limit, and has begun resorting to "extraordinary measures" so the government can continue paying its bills. Yellen had already previously warned the U.S. would reach its debt limit on Thursday but had...
T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers was stolen

BOSTON — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

