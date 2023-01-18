Read full article on original website
Google is cutting 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
LONDON — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff at the Silicon Valley giant that was also posted on the company's news blog.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Elon Musk takes the witness stand to defend his Tesla buyout tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led...
U.S. hits its debt limit and now risks defaulting on its bills
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a letter to Congress on Thursday, said the U.S. has reached its debt limit, and has begun resorting to "extraordinary measures" so the government can continue paying its bills. Yellen had already previously warned the U.S. would reach its debt limit on Thursday but had...
T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers was stolen
BOSTON — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the...
