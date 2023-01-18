It is always sad for those left behind when someone dies,but when they take their own life family and friends are left with so many questions & possibly guilt ! And as a truck driver myself I'm sure the driver will have nightmares probably for the rest of his life. You NEVER know what the person next to you may be going through ! Most ppl at sometime in their life have had their own demons they were fighting,some more or worse than others ! My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased . My thoughts and prayers to the truck driver . 💔😭
The driver's decision. Is it perfect example Of what Melissa Cordova is saying be nice and courteous and be respectful just as the driver of the Tesla was after all your decision could mean the difference of here today and gone tomorrow use the Tesla driver as an example Everybody be courteous out there
Suicide, one of the worst thing a person can do. Life is a gift from GOD, don't throw it away.
