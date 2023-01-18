Read full article on original website
10 people have been killed in a shooting near LA after a Lunar New Year festival
At least 10 people were killed and 10 others were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in a city east of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The gunfire was reported around 10:22 p.m. local time inside a Chinese-owned ballroom dance studio on West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.
