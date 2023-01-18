ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

NESN

Payton Pritchard’s ‘Tough Mindset’ Crucial In Celtics Comeback

Payton Pritchard has scratched and clawed to earn minutes on the floor for the Boston Celtics all season long. The Celtics encountered a far too familiar situation against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, following the early departures of veterans Marcus Smart and Robert Williams — who both played less than 17 minutes. And while both defensive leaders had positive updates after the 106-104 road win, this positioned Payton Pritchard to step up when called upon. And that’s exactly what the undersized guard did.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

St. Sebastian's basketball team on a roll behind senior Trevor Mullin

NEEDHAM - The St. Sebastian's basketball program is on a roll. "One of the most competitive group of boys I've ever seen in my entire life," said coach Sam Doner. As of Friday afternoon, the team is off to a perfect 12-0 start and are rewriting the record books. "My eighth-grade year (or) my seventh-grade year, we weren't the best, but our goal was to become one of the best teams," said Trevor Mullin. Mullin, a senior guard, has played a major role in turning the program around and is just 80 points shy of breaking the school's...
NEEDHAM, MA
NESN

Why Grant Williams Compared Celtics To This NFL Playoff Team

NFL teams are set to embark on their divisional round playoff matchups this weekend, which prompted Grant Williams and members of the Boston Celtics to hold an interesting discussion. Before the Celtics took the floor against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, a few players in Boston’s locker room compared...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Hates Boston Traffic As Much As You Do

Jaylen Brown laid a ton of bricks Thursday night, but his biggest miss of the night almost was the game itself. Like everyone trying to make their way to TD Garden, Brown found himself trapped in gridlocked traffic en route to Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The experience left the Celtics guard so frustrated, he tweeted about it a whole day later.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Celtics’ Brad Stevens Should Be NBA Executive Of The Year

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens never got anything more than a pat on the back’s worth of credit for his sought-after coaching abilities. Yet, since being moved up to Boston’s front office, Stevens has emerged and unveiled a side even more valuable to the Celtics. In just two seasons on the job, Stevens has shown the necessary promise that Boston has needed. In his first year, the Celtics reached the NBA Finals. Granted, Boston’s foundation — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — was built off multiple “non-tanking” seasons with Danny Ainge in which the Celtics were destined for nothing greater than a subpar finish and at-best first-round exit. However, it’s been the little things that have made Stevens a front office upgrade. He’s been aggressive, persistent and willing to pull the necessary triggers in a timely manner.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN Announces Booth Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

NESN on Saturday announced the booth talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. NESN’s coverage of the 2023 season will include extensive game coverage plus hour-long pregame and postgame shows. Game recaps, highlights and exclusive content will also be available on the NESN 360 app. The broadcast...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Win In Back-To-Back Games

The Bruins improved to 15-4-1 on the road after taking down the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games in New York. Boston continues to lead the NHL in points with 76 and the B’s have yet to lose 10 games over midway through January. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Avoid Serious Injury With Brandon Carlo, Won’t Need To Test Defensive Depth

It appears the Bruins won’t need to test their defensive depth after all. Brandon Carlo blocked a shot that ultimately knocked him out of Boston’s 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The blueliner was visibly in pain and head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have an update on Carlo afterward other than saying the Bruins were going to “be careful.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Ruled Out Vs. Raptors With Lingering Injury

Jayson Tatum previously indicated the discomfort of playing with an ongoing wrist injury and it’ll sideline the Boston Celtics star Saturday night when his team faces off against the Toronto Raptors. Tatum, who notched a career-high mark in rebounds with 19 during Thursday’s win over the Golden State Warriors,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Injuries: Good News Given On Marcus Smart, Robert Williams

Boston Celtics fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster Saturday afternoon, but it appears disaster has been avoided in the C’s locker room. After seeing Marcus Smart and Robert Williams ruled out at halftime of a hard-fought victory over the Toronto Raptors, Boston got good news regarding their respective statuses.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger

Following the injury to Trevor Story that will keep him sidelined for multiple months due to surgery, The Boston Red Sox needed to make a move to help their middle infield. As a result, the Boston Red Sox made a signing that should help their team.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Police Intercept Football Autographed By Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe

The case of the missing football signed by Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe from a Watertown, Mass., plumbing business has been solved. J.C. Cannistratro recently moved locations and the football went missing during that time. And it turns out, someone was trying to sell the memorabilia — also signed by Damon Huard — on eBay.
WATERTOWN, MA
NESN

Chaim Bloom Revisits Mookie Betts Trade With Red Sox Fans

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom met face-to-face with fans for the first time since the offseason began, during the start of Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend. And with looming questions centering on the front office’s response following a dead-last finish in the American League East, Bloom reiterated the team’s stance on one move. Perhaps the biggest trade thus far under Bloom’s tenure, the Mookie Betts deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, resurfaced during the discussion.
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
