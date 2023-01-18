'It felt very human': Students share excitement after Gov. Moore's Inauguration

The historic Inauguration of Maryland's Governor Wes Moore struck a powerful chord with students in the AP African American Studies Class this afternoon.

Watching history unfold in the classroom as Governor Wes Moore took the oath of office for the first time gave students the satisfaction of watching someone like them take the lead in our state.

Wednesday's Inauguration ceremony offered a real-time history lesson students at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute won't ever forget.

They watched Moore take the oath of office, giving them the satisfaction of seeing themselves in our state's new leader.

It truck a powerful chord in the AP African American Studies class at Poly.

"I just think it was important for them to see someone that looks like them, the majority of my student's becoming governor," said Patrice Frasier, the Social Studies Department Chair at Poly.

"First of all, how did yall feel watching it," Frasier asked her students.

"It was super empowering, and I just feel really proud for the African American community. This is historic. It's a big moment for us," said Kayla Holly, a Junior at Poly.

She and her classmates watched proudly seeing the new governor take his new role leading the state.

It's a moment in history they say felt surreal and one they won't ever forget.

"It felt very human, very relatable. He stumbled on his words, had his family there, hugged his mom right afterwards just reminding you that public leaders are human like any of us," shared Alexander Smith-Burden, a graduating senior.

"His kids faces, they were so excited and we need more people we can look up to like especially politicians, as Black kids, because we don't see a lot of Black people in office so when we do, it's very exciting and we're like hopefully I can be in that position one day soon," Holly continued.

Some of the students say after watching Governor Moore take the oath, they may follow his lead in politics starting locally.

"Local politics, you're able to influence a lot more and really get in there and build around your communities, and there's a lot in Baltimore to work around," said Smith-Burden.

But before they develop their own political careers, they'll be watching Governor Moore to determine whether he'll earn their vote in four years.

"If they're not already able to vote, they will be able to the next time he's up for re-election so watch out. They're going to be watching him," said Frasier.