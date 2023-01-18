ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'It felt very human': Students share excitement after Gov. Moore's Inauguration

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N837O_0kJNc5hN00

The historic Inauguration of Maryland's Governor Wes Moore struck a powerful chord with students in the AP African American Studies Class this afternoon.

Watching history unfold in the classroom as Governor Wes Moore took the oath of office for the first time gave students the satisfaction of watching someone like them take the lead in our state.

Wednesday's Inauguration ceremony offered a real-time history lesson students at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute won't ever forget.

They watched Moore take the oath of office, giving them the satisfaction of seeing themselves in our state's new leader.

It truck a powerful chord in the AP African American Studies class at Poly.

"I just think it was important for them to see someone that looks like them, the majority of my student's becoming governor," said Patrice Frasier, the Social Studies Department Chair at Poly.

"First of all, how did yall feel watching it," Frasier asked her students.

"It was super empowering, and I just feel really proud for the African American community. This is historic. It's a big moment for us," said Kayla Holly, a Junior at Poly.

She and her classmates watched proudly seeing the new governor take his new role leading the state.

It's a moment in history they say felt surreal and one they won't ever forget.

"It felt very human, very relatable. He stumbled on his words, had his family there, hugged his mom right afterwards just reminding you that public leaders are human like any of us," shared Alexander Smith-Burden, a graduating senior.

"His kids faces, they were so excited and we need more people we can look up to like especially politicians, as Black kids, because we don't see a lot of Black people in office so when we do, it's very exciting and we're like hopefully I can be in that position one day soon," Holly continued.

Some of the students say after watching Governor Moore take the oath, they may follow his lead in politics starting locally.

"Local politics, you're able to influence a lot more and really get in there and build around your communities, and there's a lot in Baltimore to work around," said Smith-Burden.

But before they develop their own political careers, they'll be watching Governor Moore to determine whether he'll earn their vote in four years.

"If they're not already able to vote, they will be able to the next time he's up for re-election so watch out. They're going to be watching him," said Frasier.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore discusses plans for Maryland at MLK service in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke at Union Bethel A. M.E. in Randallstown about the plans he expects to implement during his administration just three days after his inauguration.Moore attended a service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday morning. At the service, he talked about his $63 billion budget plan, which he made public on Friday.Moore touched on his plans for addressing crime.He said his administration intends to work with law enforcement officials to remove violent offenders from the streets and keep them returning to the streets.They'll focus on finding and confiscating illegal guns, too, Moore said.He said his budget includes "historic investments" to support the attorney general's office and the public defender."We are going to ensure that everybody, our children and our families, have a right to feel safe in their own communities, and feel safe in their own skin… and that is why you will see within that budget that we make investments about how we're doing things like supporting local law enforcement agencies, but also ensuring that we are not going to militarize our way to safety," Moore said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Western MD Young Republicans on Gov. Moore’s vision

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, President and Chairman of the Western Maryland Young Republicans Cross Ritchey joins the program to talk about his personal experience at the historic inauguration of Governor Wes Moore. He also talks about his views on where the Maryland GOP party stands and the best […]
MARYLAND STATE
atlantatribune.com

Black Atlanta designer outfits first Black Governor of Maryland

Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland for his inauguration and inauguration ball. Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland, for his inauguration and inauguration ball which took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Helping Up Mission expands to house families

The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Eastern Shore Lawmakers Welcome New Governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has been inaugurated as the new Governor of Maryland, and Eastern Shore lawmakers from both parties are eager to work with him to make the Eastern Shore a priority. Delegate Carl Anderton, a Republican from the Eastern Shore delegation, says he's had the...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Gov.-elect Moore announces more Cabinet appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he's scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the state's agriculture...
MARYLAND STATE
blocbyblocknews.com

The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking

The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy