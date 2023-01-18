ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site

Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope road projects wrapping up

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you’ve been to downtown Fairhope this week, you’ve likely noticed several road improvement projects wrapping up. “On Monday of this week we did the striping on De la Mare and that’s kind of the final step in that Church Street infrastructure project,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. A new parking […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores seeking right of way for Canal Road reroute

Pedestrian bridge over waterway will necessitate a reroute of Canal Road through neighborhood. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 24, the Gulf Shores Planning Commission will hear a request from the city’s planning department to subdivide land near the city’s school campus to plot a road right of way for the reroute of East Canal Road.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
MOBILE, AL

