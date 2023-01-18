Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
Florida Woman With Warrants Arrested After Door Slam On Deputies, Crawling Out Window
A Florida woman with outstanding warrants in two counties slammed a door on deputies Saturday morning when they went to serve those warrants at a home on Sugartown Road in Okaloosa County, Deputies say following the door slamming, 33-year-old Heather Sutton then tried to climb
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
Monroe County corrections officer accused of providing contraband to inmates
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroe County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly providing contraband to people locked up in the county jail, according to Sheriff Tom Boatwright. Boatwright said the arrest is part of an “ongoing investigation to rid the Monroe County Detention Facility of illegal contraband.” Reginald Thames is accused of conspiring […]
WEAR
Pensacola dentist pleads no contest to charges of inappropriately touching patients
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles will not head to trial for charges stemming from allegations he inappropriately touched three patients. Stamitoles, 65, entered a plea of no contest Friday morning. He will now be sentenced next Friday. Stamitoles was already convicted in October of inappropriately...
Escambia County to receive $4.1 million to help homeless
Escambia County will be getting $4.1 million from the federal government to help the homeless.
Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site
Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to the Willow Woods Apartments 6951 Dickens Ferry Road at around 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in reference […]
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Fairhope road projects wrapping up
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you’ve been to downtown Fairhope this week, you’ve likely noticed several road improvement projects wrapping up. “On Monday of this week we did the striping on De la Mare and that’s kind of the final step in that Church Street infrastructure project,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. A new parking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest report reveals allegations against former Warrington Middle School dean
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Thirty-three-year-old Darreyel Laster is out on bond after being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. The Escambia County School District confirmed Thursday that Laster resigned from his role as the dean at Warrington middle school. The arrest report says that it started with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
ECSO searching for missing, endangered juvenile last seen Jan. 18
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile who was last seen Jan. 18. ECSO said Donald Reco Butler, 14, was last seen on Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., on the 4100-block of West Navy Blvd. ECSO said he may be in need of medical […]
Pensacola Police adds more officers to patrol downtown
The Pensacola Police Department is adding more officers to patrol the city's urban core which includes the downtown area.
Gulf Shores seeking right of way for Canal Road reroute
Pedestrian bridge over waterway will necessitate a reroute of Canal Road through neighborhood. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 24, the Gulf Shores Planning Commission will hear a request from the city’s planning department to subdivide land near the city’s school campus to plot a road right of way for the reroute of East Canal Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
