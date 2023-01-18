ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

I-Team: Evidence that led to murder charge against Brian Walshe

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXtpj_0kJNboAu00

How investigators charged Brian Walshe with murder 04:39

BOSTON - When Brian Walshe was charged with the murder of his wife Ana on Wednesday, prosecutors revealed new details about the investigation.

The WBZ I-Team was first to report much of the evidence police were uncovering in the Ana Walshe case. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca looks at how investigators put together the pieces of the puzzle.

Police became suspicious on January 4 when prosecutors say Ana's Washington, D.C. employer reported her missing. They went to the family's Cohasset home and what they saw made Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, a potential suspect in her disappearance.
At Walshe's arraignment on murder charges Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said, "When Cohasset police went to the house for the well-being check, officers observed his Volvo with seats down and a plastic liner in the back of the car."

After seeing the plastic liner, police started asking questions and Walshe's answers, sources say, didn't add up.

Walshe allegedly told investigators he last saw Ana New Year's Day, when she took a ride share to the airport for an early flight to D.C. for a work emergency. But police say they found no record of that trip. And that's not all. Beland told a judge, "Ana's phone indicated that it was stationary in the area of the Cohasset house on New Year's Eve, and at 3:14 a.m. on (January 2) it was turned off."

Investigators looking into Walshe's account of where he was on January 1 began checking into claims that he went to CVS and Whole Foods. But investigators say they did not find any evidence or receipts from those trips.

Prosecutors say Walshe was using his son's iPad to Google "How long before a body starts to smell" and "Ten ways to dispose of a dead body" among other searches.

The next day on January 2, police say they found surveillance video of Walshe at a nearby Home Depot. Prosecutors say, "the defendant was observed on a security camera pushing a cart. Items included cleaning products, mops, brushes, tape, tarp, a Tyvex suit with boot covers, buckets, goggles, baking soda and a hatchet."

Investigators continued to track Walshe using data from his cell phone. That led them to an apartment complex in Abington. There, prosecutors say Walshe is spotted on surveillance video. "He walks to the dumpster carrying a garbage bag," Beland said. "He's leaning and it appears to be heavy as he has to heft it into the dumpster."

On January 8, police get a search warrant for the Walshe family home in Cohasset. In court, Beland said, "they found blood in the basement, a knife with the presence of blood. The knife was damaged. A second knife was also found.

Police still using data from Walshe's cell phone then headed to a dumpster in Abington and two others. But sources say they were too late, the trash had been picked up and brought to a Wareham incinerator and no evidence was found.

On January 9, Walshe is charged with misleading investigators. The same day, police took dumpsters from the Swampscott condominium complex where his mother lives and brought it to a trash facility in Peabody. The I-Team was first to report police found evidence at that site. That evidence, sources say, was in trash bags and included a hatchet, a hacksaw, blood and more.

Assistant District Attorney Beland said among the items secured were towels, rags, slippers, tape, a Tyvex suit, gloves, cleaning agents and a COVID-19 vaccine card in the name of Ana Walshe.

Prosecutors also say DNA testing on the evidence collected showed the presence of Brian's blood and Ana's blood

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Roxbury

At about 12:45 PM, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Roxbury), conducted an investigation in the area of Seaver Street and Harold Street, resulting in the warrant arrest of Jonathan Velasquez, 18, of Roxbury. The warrant was issued out of Dorchester District Court for Threats to Commit a Crime.
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
ABINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Leader of Mass. drug trafficking organization sentenced to prison after 1.7 kilos of cocaine, 27lbs of marijuana, $200k in cash, 200 rounds of ammo, 11 firearms seized

BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced Thursday for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Matthew Drayton of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 50 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In August 2022, Drayton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers

BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized

SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
SALEM, NH
Law & Crime

7 Shocking Details Revealed in Ana Walshe Murder Case

Several intriguing details came out of Brian Walshe’s first court appearance following his arrest for the murder of his missing wife. At a recent hearing in Quincy District Court, Walshe pleaded not guilty to charges such as assault with intent to murder and unlawfully moving and handling a dead body. He’s been held on $500,000 bail after being charged with misleading authorities in this case, namely what his wife Ana Walshe was doing Jan. 1, the day she disappeared. Her body has yet to be found.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Mom of burned, beaten boy fears he won't survive

BOSTON — A 7-year-old boy remained at Mass General Friday night with severe burns and bruises. The boy’s mother fears he may not survive and his father is charged with severely abusing him. The boy's father was scheduled to appear in Manchester court on Friday, but waived his...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Search resumes for Brittany Tee, state police dive team brought in

BROOKFIELD, Mass. - On Saturday, the search for 35-year-old Brittany Tee resumed with an expanded range and additional resources. Tee has been missing since Jan. 10, when she was spotted near Lewis Field. What You Need To Know. The search for 35 year-old Brittany Tee continued Saturday in Brookfield. Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
BOSTON, MA
newsnationnow.com

Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy