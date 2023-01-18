ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Warm weather delays opening of New Hampshire Ice Castles

By Jacob Wycoff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aT1Lp_0kJNblWj00

Warm weather delays opening of New Hampshire ice castles 01:58

WOODSTOCK, NH - It's probably no surprise that companies that rely on a true winter experience have been discouraged thus far, but one big attraction, the Ice Castles in New Hampshire say they're optimistic Mother Nature will come through for them.

All the staples of outdoor New England winters are suffering -- from local ski resorts struggling to keep the little snow they have with the incredibly mild January we've seen to local ponds, unfrozen and unsafe for skating.

Even backyard rinks are nothing more than cold kiddie pools.

To Boston's north in New Hampshire, the Ice Castles draw huge crowds each winter. This year, they've yet to open.

"We've been waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting. We've had some cold temperatures, followed by temps in the 40s," said Brent Christensen, founder of the Ice Castles. The lack of prolonged cold not only has delayed the opening of New Hampshire's site, but also in New York and Wisconsin, a move that Christensen calls unprecedented.

Normally at this time of year, each of the six Ice Castle sites would be open. Christensen says, "once in a while, we'll have a site that gets delayed," but they'd still be opening around now.

Winter is the fastest changing season for Boston. In fact, over the last 50 years, Boston's average winter temperature rose by 3°. The cold snaps that allow the castles to thrive are also getting shorter.

These types of changes are on the mind of Christensen.

"What's hard for us and challenging is the fluctuations year-to-year, in the short-term trends. Long term, we know it's creeping up," Christensen said. "We're all about minimizing our risks. Otherwise, we're all going to end up with one castle in the North Pole or something."

In order to grow the castles efficiently, temperatures need to fall within a sweet spot. Usually that means temperatures below freezing during the afternoon and overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
While there is still lot of work to be done, Christensen tells WBZ he expects the New Hampshire Ice Castle to be open in the next couple of weeks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Another Winter Storm on the way

After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WMUR.com

Storm brings several inches of heavy, wet snow to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — As snow continued to fall across New Hampshire on Friday, many residents said they had been waiting for a good snowfall. Before the storm began Thursday night, Concord had received 9.9 inches of snow this season, 18 inches lower than normal for this time of year. By Friday at noon, Concord reported 5.1 inches of new snowfall.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Another storm approaches New Hampshire on Sunday

Light snow showers continue through Friday evening with little additional accumulation. After dark as the temperatures fall, there is concern for a re-freeze on untreated roadways. Watch for slick conditions. A break between systems on Saturday and early Sunday before the next storm with snow, mix and rain moves in.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: A snow groomer with a message

Monday, January 23rd — Tonight, a New England snow groomer who has become a sort of celebrity on our ULocal pages. See how this California ray of sunshine became an expert in snow. Plus, there is a recording studio in Easton that's been working with Ulocal musical acts for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
whdh.com

Messy storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Mass.

A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of New England Friday

The First Alert weather team is tracking a late week winter weather system packed with multiple hazards. It’s already produced severe weather across the mid-south and is set to reach New England on Thursday evening. While New England isn’t expecting severe weather, we are expecting a variety of conditions, from heavy sleet and snow, to downpours of rain – and in multiple phases.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best wings in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're still looking for tasty snacks, so we want to know, what restaurant makes the best wings in New Hampshire?. Do you like classic buffalo wings? Or do you like...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
country1025.com

This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pupvine.com

15 Dog Breeders In New Hampshire – Find A Perfect Dog

If you decide it is time to bring a new furry family member into your home, these 15 dog breeders in New Hampshire will surely help you find your perfect pooch. Whether you are looking for a big dog or a small dog, a purebred or a designer dog — we’ve gathered a list of all the best dog breeders in New Hampshire to help you in your search.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Who has the most snow from the storm?

BOSTON – Several towns in northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire had plowable snow from the Thursday-Friday storm.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.Ashby 6.3 inches Fitchburg 4.8 Lunenburg 4.0 Haverhill 4.0 Ashburnham 3.7 Pepperell 3.6 Dracut 3.3 Methuen 3.0 North Andover 3.0 Danvers 2.8 Marlboro 2.8 Carlisle 2.7 Littleton 2.5 Princeton 2.5 Lowell 2.0 Chelmsford 2.0 Andover 2.0 Lexington 1.7 Saugus 1.0 Boston (Logan Airport) 0.2  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Overnight Snow Leads To Damage, Road Closures in Merrimack Valley

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Winter weather has been a rarity this month, but the overnight storm still did some damage as snow keeps swirling Friday. That's the case in North Andover, where businesses off Route 125 near the Lawrence Airport are adjusting to mother nature. A utility pole started leaning over the road, shutting down the highway.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the only state that allows adults to drive without wearing seatbelts. Want to use your dog instead? Go for it, for now. While the state currently has no lapdog-related laws, the Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for someone to drive with “an animal of any size on their person.” The proposal is likely a longshot in the “Live Free or Die” state, but it’s generating plenty of debate.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy