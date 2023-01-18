ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Class ring returned to Texas woman after missing for decades

By Patrick Hilsman
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A class ring that went missing decades ago has been returned to its original owner. The Texas woman who owned the ring thought she had misplaced it, but it was actually stolen and admitted as evidence in a 1986 drug trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Htbhh_0kJNbbhT00
Screenshot by WFAA ABC 8

Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain discovered the class ring , along with an Air Force ring, in an envelope in a filing cabinet in the basement of the District Courts building in Weatherford, Texas.

The only clue to the original ownership of the Dupo High School Class of 1956 ring was an engraving of the initials. P.W.

Swain set out to find the ring's original owner by obtaining records about the 1956 graduating class at Dupo High School in Illinois. He found that only one graduating student had the initials P.W., a woman named Peggy Wall.

Swain solicited help from District Attorney investigator Wendy Bravo, who used a 1950 census to locate Wall's family, who then informed Bravo that Wendy was living in Keller, Texas.

Bravo returned the class ring to Wall, along with the Air Force ring who Wall identified as belonging to her ex-husband.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

