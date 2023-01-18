Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Division 4A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Federal Way (6) 15-1 68 2
2. Skyline (1) 13-1 58 4
3. Mount Si 14-2 56 1
4. Curtis 14-3 55 3
5. Olympia 14-3 40 5
6. Gonzaga Prep 12-3 29 6
7. Kentridge 13-3 28 7
8. Richland 10-2 17 10
9. Tahoma 12-3 11 NR
(tie) Woodinville 13-4 11 9
Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Mariner 3. Battle Ground 2. Jackson 1.
Division 3A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (7) 13-0 70 1
2. Mt. Spokane 13-1 61 3
3. O'Dea 11-3 58 2
4. Gig Harbor 13-1 40 4
5. Eastside Catholic 10-4 35 6
6. Bellevue 14-2 32 7
7. Auburn 10-5 24 5
8. Nathan Hale 12-1 17 8
9. Timberline 10-4 11 NR
(tie) Monroe 12-2 11 10
Others receiving votes: Stanwood 8. University 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Mountain View 3. Arlington 3. Ferris 2.
Division 2A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Pullman (3) 12-0 57 T2
2. Lynden (3) 12-1 56 1
3. Anacortes 13-1 49 4
4. Sehome 11-3 35 T2
5. Mark Morris 13-1 32 5
5. Prosser 11-3 32 6
7. Tumwater 12-4 21 7
8. Renton 12-0 16 NR
9. R.A. Long 13-3 12 8
10. West Valley (Spokane) 12-1 8 10
Others receiving votes: Foss 6. North Kitsap 5. Grandview 1.
Division 1A
School Record Points Last Week
1. Lynden Christian (6) 14-1 60 1
2. Annie Wright 13-1 50 3
(tie) Zillah 13-1 50 2
4. Freeman 13-1 42 5
5. King's 11-4 37 4
6. Blaine 11-2 31 6
7. Toppenish 11-3 20 7
8. Overlake School 11-5 18 9
9. Omak 11-4 14 8
10. Sultan 11-1 5 NR
Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1.
Division 2B
School Record Points Last Week
1. Davenport (6) 14-1 69 1
2. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 14-1 60 2
3. Morton-White Pass 12-1 52 3
4. Lake Roosevelt 14-2 36 4
(tie) Brewster 11-4 36 6
6. Colfax 12-3 33 5
7. Adna 13-3 29 T7
8. Napavine 10-3 28 T7
9. Wahkiakum 11-3 13 9
10. Auburn Adventist Academy 11-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6. St. George’s 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 5. Chief Leschi 4. Toutle Lake 1.
Division B
School Record Points Last Week
1. DeSales (2) 13-1 64 2
2. Cusick (4) 12-2 60 1
3. Wellpinit (1) 14-1 54 3
4. Sunnyside Christian 9-3 44 4
5. Oakville 12-3 35 6
6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 11-2 29 7
7. Mossyrock 10-3 27 5
8. Willapa Valley 11-4 25 10
9. Tulalip Heritage 10-2 18 9
10. Tacoma Baptist 12-2 6 NR
(tie) Crescent 9-3 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5. Oakesdale 5. Pomeroy 4. Lummi 3.
