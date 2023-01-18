ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Federal Way (6) 15-1 68 2

2. Skyline (1) 13-1 58 4

3. Mount Si 14-2 56 1

4. Curtis 14-3 55 3

5. Olympia 14-3 40 5

6. Gonzaga Prep 12-3 29 6

7. Kentridge 13-3 28 7

8. Richland 10-2 17 10

9. Tahoma 12-3 11 NR

(tie) Woodinville 13-4 11 9

Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Mariner 3. Battle Ground 2. Jackson 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Garfield (7) 13-0 70 1

2. Mt. Spokane 13-1 61 3

3. O'Dea 11-3 58 2

4. Gig Harbor 13-1 40 4

5. Eastside Catholic 10-4 35 6

6. Bellevue 14-2 32 7

7. Auburn 10-5 24 5

8. Nathan Hale 12-1 17 8

9. Timberline 10-4 11 NR

(tie) Monroe 12-2 11 10

Others receiving votes: Stanwood 8. University 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Mountain View 3. Arlington 3. Ferris 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Pullman (3) 12-0 57 T2

2. Lynden (3) 12-1 56 1

3. Anacortes 13-1 49 4

4. Sehome 11-3 35 T2

5. Mark Morris 13-1 32 5

5. Prosser 11-3 32 6

7. Tumwater 12-4 21 7

8. Renton 12-0 16 NR

9. R.A. Long 13-3 12 8

10. West Valley (Spokane) 12-1 8 10

Basketball

Others receiving votes: Foss 6. North Kitsap 5. Grandview 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Lynden Christian (6) 14-1 60 1

2. Annie Wright 13-1 50 3

(tie) Zillah 13-1 50 2

4. Freeman 13-1 42 5

5. King's 11-4 37 4

6. Blaine 11-2 31 6

7. Toppenish 11-3 20 7

8. Overlake School 11-5 18 9

9. Omak 11-4 14 8

10. Sultan 11-1 5 NR

Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week

1. Davenport (6) 14-1 69 1

2. Columbia (Burbank) (1) 14-1 60 2

3. Morton-White Pass 12-1 52 3

4. Lake Roosevelt 14-2 36 4

(tie) Brewster 11-4 36 6

6. Colfax 12-3 33 5

7. Adna 13-3 29 T7

8. Napavine 10-3 28 T7

9. Wahkiakum 11-3 13 9

10. Auburn Adventist Academy 11-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Northwest Christian (Colbert) 6. St. George’s 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 5. Chief Leschi 4. Toutle Lake 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week

1. DeSales (2) 13-1 64 2

2. Cusick (4) 12-2 60 1

3. Wellpinit (1) 14-1 54 3

4. Sunnyside Christian 9-3 44 4

5. Oakville 12-3 35 6

6. Moses Lake Christian Academy 11-2 29 7

7. Mossyrock 10-3 27 5

8. Willapa Valley 11-4 25 10

9. Tulalip Heritage 10-2 18 9

10. Tacoma Baptist 12-2 6 NR

(tie) Crescent 9-3 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5. Oakesdale 5. Pomeroy 4. Lummi 3.

———

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
qhubonews.com

Washington State has started a probe into private special education institutions. – by Mike Reicher and Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Washington education officials have launched an investigation into the state’s largest network of privately run schools for students...
WASHINGTON STATE
1150kknw.com

Kindergarteners, BIOTECH, and the WA Totalitarian State

Why is the BIOTECH industry talking about Kindergarteners? And what bills filed in WA State pave the way for a totalitarianism state?. Karl Kanthak explains industry motivation behind their continued mass-marketing of “Kindergarten vaccination rates are falling!”; and an assortment of alarming bills filed in WA lay the foundation for a dependent, disarmed, censored, and surveilled population.
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KUOW

Sustainable wines hitting Washington store shelves this spring

Growers have harvested the first grapes under Washington state’s new sustainability program. Wines with the new "Sustainable WA" label should hit store shelves by spring. “We have had very long-term, dedicated consumers of Washington wine that have expressed an interest in sustainability in all of agriculture, but certainly in the wines that they drink," said Vicky Scharlau, executive director of the Washington Wine Commission, adding that Northwest wine drinkers have long pushed for sustainability practices in vineyards.
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 6000

Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy