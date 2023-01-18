ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Camas (6) 13-2 69 1

2. Woodinville (1) 15-1 64 2

3. Davis 13-1 56 4

4. Tahoma 14-2 40 3

5. Sumner 14-3 34 6

6. Eastlake 12-4 33 5

7. Kamiakin 10-2 27 7

8. Bellarmine Prep 13-5 18 NR

9. Emerald Ridge 12-4 15 8

10. Glacier Peak 10-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Bothell 9. Richland 6. Kentwood 3. Central Valley 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Garfield (7) 9-1 70 1

2. Lake Washington 15-1 63 2

3. Arlington 11-2 48 4

4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 10-2 45 3

5. Lakeside (Seattle) 9-1 42 5

6. Stanwood 12-2 36 6

7. Bonney Lake 13-3 26 7

8. Mead 9-2 23 8

9. North Thurston 12-2 13 9

10. Lincoln-Seattle 9-5 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 4. Everett 4. Peninsula 1. Prairie 1. Roosevelt 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Ellensburg (6) 14-0 60 1

2. Lynden 13-2 48 2

3. W. F. West 13-2 45 3

4. Prosser 11-3 41 T4

5. Sehome 13-1 32 9

6. Sequim 13-0 30 7

7. Burlington-Edison 9-4 29 T4

8. White River 9-4 22 6

9. Archbishop Murphy 9-6 8 10

(tie) Tumwater 11-4 8 8

Others receiving votes: Clarkston 4. Sammamish 2. Enumclaw 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week

1. Nooksack Valley (6) 15-1 60 1

2. Lynden Christian 13-2 54 2

3. Wapato 13-1 47 T4

4. Montesano 12-3 41 3

5. King's 14-3 32 T4

6. Toppenish 11-3 30 6

7. Deer Park 13-2 25 9

8. Cashmere 9-4 14 7

9. Freeman 12-2 13 8

10. Bellevue Christian 13-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 5.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week

1. Colfax (4) 15-0 67 1

2. Napavine 14-2 56 5

2. Okanogan (2) 14-0 56 2

4. Adna 13-2 45 3

5. LaConner 9-3 32 6

6. Rainier 13-2 31 4

7. Warden 10-4 26 8

8. Ilwaco 10-3 13 10

8. Tonasket 10-5 13 9

8. Brewster 9-5 13 7

Others receiving votes: Ocosta 10. Forks 9. St. George’s 8. Lake Roosevelt 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week

1. Colton (3) 11-1 64 2

(tie) Neah Bay (3) 9-1 64 1

3. Mossyrock 10-2 56 T3

4. Oakesdale (1) 12-1 47 T3

5. Moses Lake Christian Academy 13-2 34 6

6. Mount Vernon Christian 14-2 32 5

7. Yakama Tribal 13-2 30 7

8. Inchelium 14-1 29 8

9. Lummi 11-2 13

10. Mansfield 11-3 7

Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 5. Willapa Valley 2. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.

