Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Dallas Street Parking Regulations Would Raise Rates

It’s already tough to park in many parts of Dallas, but new parking regulations could make it more expensive and also eliminate some meter spaces. Delivery trucks compete with cars for space during the day in Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas. “I feel like every time I come down...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years.  Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard

Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
PLANO, TX
murphymonitor.com

FM 544 to remain open

The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
MURPHY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development

Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Demolition Begins of Notorious Southern Dallas Toxic Waste Site

Demolition began Thursday at the notorious Lane Plating site on Bonnie View Road, five miles south of downtown Dallas. A crowd of neighbors, city and federal officials were there to celebrate. The old factory is surrounded by a park, a creek and the Arden Terrace neighborhood across Bonnie View Road.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community.  "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 people shot in Fort Worth Whataburger parking lot

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Whataburger. It happened Friday on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School. Police received a report that a child was shot at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County

Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth

There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
FORT WORTH, TX
mymoinfo.com

DeSoto Main Street work to finally begin this year

(DeSoto) After several years of planning and engineering work, the STP project on the northern end of DeSoto Main Street will begin phase one this year. DeSoto City Manager Todd Melkus says they are certainly excited to bring some much-needed improvements to that end of the roadway. Melkus says 80...
DESOTO, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo

Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas May Offer Refunds for Missed Trash

The City of Dallas may compensate some residents for missed garbage and recycling pickups. After a trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5, several residents said the City failed to collect their trash for the entire month, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the street, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

460-Acre Dallas Land Deal Slated for Homes

Builders are readying hundreds of acres of land for the development of new homes and apartments in Southwest Dallas. One of the largest land grabs in the Dallas region just occurred thanks to the sale of 460 acres at the Mountain Creek business park in Southwest Dallas. Courtland Development LLC,...
DALLAS, TX

