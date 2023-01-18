Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A Check-in at Streets Fine ChickenSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Street Parking Regulations Would Raise Rates
It’s already tough to park in many parts of Dallas, but new parking regulations could make it more expensive and also eliminate some meter spaces. Delivery trucks compete with cars for space during the day in Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas. “I feel like every time I come down...
Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years. Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano City Council approves houses on Los Rios Boulevard
Six new homes are slated to fill open space on Los Rios Boulevard. At a meeting last week, the Plano City Council approved proposed rezoning on Los Rios Boulevard and Tree Shadow Trail to dedicate open space, previously allotted to a nearby daycare facility, to a new housing development.
murphymonitor.com
FM 544 to remain open
The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
Dallas comprehensive plan is set for an update & Plano’s Haggard Farms sees development
Dallas is overseeing an update of its comprehensive plan, which was first enacted in 2006. (Courtesy Justin Turveen) The Jan. 20 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast takes a look at an effort to update ForwardDallas, the city of Dallas' comprehensive plan. Plus, Community Impact reporter Michael Crouchley zooms in on the development of Haggard Farms, one of the last large sites left to develop in Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Demolition Begins of Notorious Southern Dallas Toxic Waste Site
Demolition began Thursday at the notorious Lane Plating site on Bonnie View Road, five miles south of downtown Dallas. A crowd of neighbors, city and federal officials were there to celebrate. The old factory is surrounded by a park, a creek and the Arden Terrace neighborhood across Bonnie View Road.
South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community. "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
Multiple school buses catch fire at lot in Northwest Dallas area, cause explosion
DALLAS — Multiple school buses caught fire at a lot on Thursday afternoon, sending thick, black smoke around the Northwest Dallas area. Crews battled the fire at a lot near Interstate 35E and Manana Drive. It's unclear what led to the fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said it responded around...
fox4news.com
2 people shot in Fort Worth Whataburger parking lot
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Whataburger. It happened Friday on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School. Police received a report that a child was shot at the...
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
dallasexpress.com
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
mymoinfo.com
DeSoto Main Street work to finally begin this year
(DeSoto) After several years of planning and engineering work, the STP project on the northern end of DeSoto Main Street will begin phase one this year. DeSoto City Manager Todd Melkus says they are certainly excited to bring some much-needed improvements to that end of the roadway. Melkus says 80...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo
Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas May Offer Refunds for Missed Trash
The City of Dallas may compensate some residents for missed garbage and recycling pickups. After a trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5, several residents said the City failed to collect their trash for the entire month, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the street, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
dallasexpress.com
460-Acre Dallas Land Deal Slated for Homes
Builders are readying hundreds of acres of land for the development of new homes and apartments in Southwest Dallas. One of the largest land grabs in the Dallas region just occurred thanks to the sale of 460 acres at the Mountain Creek business park in Southwest Dallas. Courtland Development LLC,...
starlocalmedia.com
Preparations begin on Ridgeview bridge in Allen; here's what residents need to know
Drivers heading down US 75 may have noticed some construction at Ridgeview Drive. A couple months ago, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDoT) conducted a bridge demolition at Ridgeview Drive in an effort to reconstruct a modified bridge with better access points.
Comments / 1