San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Here's what you missed at the Wild West Wildlife festival at the Briscoe Museum

SAN ANTONIO - The Briscoe Western Art Museum held its Wild West Wildlife Festival at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk Saturday. The free community event had animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival exhibited art, storytelling, and more that inspired everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event was held in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Dry January Mocktails

Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Miss Black San Antonio

The African American community awareness projects group is recruiting talented young ladies between the ages 18-23 to audition for the Miss Black San Antonio Scholarship Pageant. Joining us with more is founder Glenetta Bierria, former Miss Black San Antonio Tishaun Miller Grant and contestant Kamira Greene. The Pageant is scheduled...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Crystal City 1969 San Antonio Debut

Crystal City 1969 is making its San Antonio debut this month! Here to tell us more about the play and what makes it so important to be held in San Antonio is Crystal City 1969/ Cara Mia Theater Director, David Lozano. Take a look to learn more!. CRYSTAL CITY 1969...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Black contemporary artist exhibit debuts Thursday for DreamWeek

SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture has an upcoming Culture Commons exhibit from Black contemporary artists for Dreamweek. The exhibition will share perspectives from Black contemporary artists of San Antonio. The local talents share their culture and life experiences through their work. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February

SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
news4sanantonio.com

Animal Defense League receives $50,000 grant to support homeless pets

SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is on the receiving end of $50,000 to help more homeless pets find their forever homes. The grant, courtesy of PetSmart Charities, will provide a big boost to the Animal Defense League. The ADL works tirelessly to give local animals the veterinary care...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary, advocates march downtown San Antonio

As pro-life advocates take over downtown San Antonio on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people chant, "Pro Life, Choose Life! Pro Life, Choose Life!" The annual San Antonio March for Life organized by the San Antonio Coalition for Life, brought about families and people of all walks of life holding signs with the words, 'Choose Life.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man accused of shooting brother-in-law after attending Spurs game at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – A day that started with a family enjoying the record-setting Spurs game at the Alamodome end up with a man fatally shooting his brother-in-law in the head. Police tell us say David Julian Juarez, 34, went to the Spurs game at the Alamodome last Friday with his sister and her husband, 36-year-old Felix Vega. Afterwards, they all met up with friends at a nearby bar.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Resource fair invites local veterans out for healthcare services

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4700 will be hosting a Veteran’s Resource Fair. VA representatives from the Veteran's Benefits Administration, enrollment and eligibility, suicide prevention, and others will be available to share resource information and answer all your questions. “Veterans deserve high-quality...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Parents who lost their children to Fentanyl talk about the importance of Narcan

SAN ANTONIO - The sheriff’s office received nearly $50,000 worth of Narcan Friday to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis. Bexar County used funds from a settlement of a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Narcan is a drug that can be lifesaving, not just for a person overdosing,...
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD for the identity of hit-n-run suspect that killed man on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need the public's help with a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday on San Antonio's East Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was crossing an intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Police say that the man was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver flees after running over, killing victim at intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man has been identified as Abraham Jon Ortega as the victim of a hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday evening. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive on San Antonio's East Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

