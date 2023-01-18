ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Tennessee man extradited to Troup County on child molestation charges

By Hannah James
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISS6q_0kJNaJ2i00

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man was extradited to Troup County on several child molestation charges.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Dustin Spillers, 34, was booked into the Troup County Jail on the following charges:

  • Child Molestation (3)
  • Aggravated sexual battery (1)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfSOm_0kJNaJ2i00

Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of alleged incident(s) are unknown at this time.

Sgt. Smith says Spillers already made his first court appearance and was ordered to be held without bond. No word has been shared on his next hearing.

Communications officer with the Hamilton County School District in Tennessee confirm Spillers was PTA President of Wolftever Elementary School in Ooltewah, Tenn. Spillers served in this capacity from the start of the 2021-22 school year and resigned during the recent holiday break.

The school district tells WRBL, “We are unaware of any connection between the charges against the individual and his role as a PTA officer at Wolftever Creek Elementary.”

Wolftever Elementary School Principal Gail Huffstutler also sent a statement to parents and guardians of students at WES one day after Spillers was extradited to Troup County. WRBL obtained the following statement.

January 17, 2023

Dear Parents/Guardians,

On Monday, January 2, our PTA released a statement via Member Hub and Class Dojo that the former PTA President, Dustin Spillers, had stepped down from the PTA effective immediately. Mr. Spillers is no longer affiliated with our PTA or our school in any way. He has not been on our campus since his resignation.

Today, news has broken regarding Mr. Spillers arrest for crimes in another State.  Please know that these allegations have no known connection to our school or to his former role as PTA President.

We are concerned by this news, as we are certain our families are. We remain committed to keeping our students’ safety as our top priority. We will continue to use our Raptor System to notify us of individuals who could pose a safety concern for our staff or students.

Sincerely,
Gail Huffstutler
WCES Principal

Spillers also volunteered as a youth pastor at Abba’s House in Chattanooga, Tenn. Spillers left the church in 2015; however, upon hearing about the charges against him the church released the following statement.

We are aware of the allegations being made of a former member of our church. It has been many years since Dustin Spillers was part of Abba’s House, and he was never a paid employee of the church. Our prayers are with all the alleged victims in this case.

Abba’s House

Details are limited at this time. WRBL will continue to follow this case, we will provide updates on-air and online as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

LaGrange man arrested for strangling ex-girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man has been arrested for strangling his ex-girlfriend in October 2022. 35-year-old Shamiya Cameron is accused of strangling, kicking and hitting his ex-girlfriend, Halee Yates, on Oct. 24. He was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at an address on Piney Woods Drive.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

LaGrange Police department arrest suspect in connection to an aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 20, at approximately 8:30am, LaGrange Police Department, along with the assistance of other agencies, arrested Shamiya Cameron at 814 Piney Woods Drive. Cameron was located inside the residence and taken into custod. LaGrange Police Department also arrested Halee Yates for hindering the apprehension of a Fugitive.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy