New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
‘It’s been an amazing life’: Michael J. Fox tells his story at Sundance
Was Michael J. Fox at Sundance? What is “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” about? Review for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. How is Michael J. Fox doing?
Steven Spielberg Is Producing a Documentary About John Williams
Words truly can’t do justice to just how important and meaningful the music of John Williams is to the history of cinema. But if words can’t do it, maybe a moving picture can do the trick. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and Ron Howard’s Imagine...
Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ Received a Streaming Boost Thanks to ‘The Last of Us’
Depeche Mode is the latest '80s group to see a streaming resurgence, following Kate Bush and The Cramps, thanks to a song appearing in 'The Last of Us' Episode 1.
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video to Watch Right Now
Trying to stay on top of Prime Video's scary-movie offerings? Last month, the streaming service added Nanny, an original psychological horror flick, and The Black Phone, a crowd-pleasing movie that I went to see (and thoroughly enjoyed) in theaters over the summer. Below you'll find those and other great horror...
