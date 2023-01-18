ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Gizmodo

Steven Spielberg Is Producing a Documentary About John Williams

Words truly can’t do justice to just how important and meaningful the music of John Williams is to the history of cinema. But if words can’t do it, maybe a moving picture can do the trick. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and Ron Howard’s Imagine...
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video to Watch Right Now

Trying to stay on top of Prime Video's scary-movie offerings? Last month, the streaming service added Nanny, an original psychological horror flick, and The Black Phone, a crowd-pleasing movie that I went to see (and thoroughly enjoyed) in theaters over the summer. Below you'll find those and other great horror...

