FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Prisma Health opens primary care office in downtown Greenville
Prisma Health has opened a new primary care facility in downtown Greenville, the health care system announced Jan. 13. Prisma Health Primary Care – Stone & Main, which is located at 1 E. Stone Ave., provides services such as:. Acute illnesses and management of chronic diseases. Physicals, including annual...
greenvillejournal.com
Premier Arts Collective, Triune Mercy Center to continue art and music therapeutic workshops
Premier Arts Collective, a nonprofit based in Greenville, and Triune Mercy Center will continue to partner to offer art and music therapeutic workshops to the local community, both organizations announced Jan. 19. The workshops will be held at TMC at 222 Rutherford St. in Greenville and are led by PAC...
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
FOX Carolina
‘Zero to hero’: Upstate motivational speaker takes intentionality message to schools and colleges
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Mentoring Month, a time to recognize the positive effects of mentorship for both children and adults. Research shows kids with a mentor are almost 60% more likely to earn higher grades, and almost seven out of 10 adults with a mentor are more productive in their jobs.
Clemson ‘filled all the boxes’ for 4-star TE commitment
Clemson picked up the third commitment of its 2024 recruiting class on Jan. 13, when Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star tight end Christian Bentancur announced his verbal pledge to Dabo (...)
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
FOX Carolina
Clemson fans remain confident despite Tuesday’s loss
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson faithful remains confident in the men’s basketball team despite Tuesday’s loss at Wake Forest. The ten-point loss was the first ACC loss for the Tigers this season. For season ticket holders Bert and Lynne Ross, the loss at Wake Forest was...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Childhood memories from the 1830s
Oral histories are an invaluable resource for preserving stories and memories of days gone by and often comprise some of the few recorded descriptions of our city. In 1903, the “Southern Christian Advocate” published the memories of Osgood A. Darby from when he was a boy growing up in Greenville in the 1830s. Many insights into village life can be gleaned from this article, including its people, places and events. Darby recalls that there were only two church congregations at the time: Episcopal and Baptist. His parents grew up Methodist, so his father, Maj. John T. Darby, “started a subscription to build a Methodist church near the Episcopal church.”
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
The Redshirt Files: Keith Adams Jr.
Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others were able to save a year of eligibility. Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting (...)
Augusta Free Press
Positive offensive signs give Hokies confidence in facing ACC-leading Clemson
Virginia Tech has a big opportunity to try and get its season back on track with a game on Saturday at the Atlantic Coast Conference leader, Clemson. The Hokies (11-7, 1-6 ACC) have not won a game in over a month and already lost to the Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC) once this season, 68-65 in Cassell Coliseum on Jan. 4.
gsabusiness.com
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
Former Tiger expects Clemson's offense to be must-see TV under Riley
After news broke on Jan. 12 that Clemson was expected to hire TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to the same position, former Tiger and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain took to Twitter with the (...)
FOX Carolina
Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance customer upset about prescription benefit change
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephanie Baker says a year ago she started getting her medications from Howard’s Pharmacy in Simpsonville. “They were local and I really wanted to support a local business here in Simpsonville,” Baker said. But this year her pharmacy told her she would soon...
Greenville, Spartanburg & Woodmont among boys winners; Spartanburg & T.L. Hanna among girls winners Friday night
Greenville rolls past Westside 75-53 to improve to 18-1 on the season. Spartanburg holds off Boiling Springs 56-55. Woodmont hits a 3-pointer with :06 seconds to play in double overtime to defeat T.L. Hanna 84-83. In girls action, a strong 4th quarter lifts Spartanburg past Boiling Springs 60-50 & T.L. Hanna holds off Woodmont 65-59. […]
WYFF4.com
Air date announced for Food Network show featuring Runway Café in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Runway Café in Greenville has announced an air datefor the restaurant's feature on the show "Restaurant: Impossible" on the Food Network. The episode was filmed in October at the café, which has been open since 2010. The restaurant posted on Facebook that episode will...
greenville.com
Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown
Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
Early ACC Football Predictions for 2023
A complete breakdown of way-too-early ACC predictions for the 2023 season.
WYFF4.com
Video shows land cleared for new 85-acre YMCA Sports Park in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county is getting a new sports complex that will be accessible to all. The new 85-acre Anderson County YMCA Sports Park released plans on Thursday for a multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
