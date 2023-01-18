CINCINNATI — "Just got that first playoff win ... now we gotta go on the road and go beat the buffaloes." Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is just as confused as the rest of us. The Buffalo Bills might have a blue bison in their logo, and their mascot Billy Buffalo might also be a (you guessed it) blue bison, but the animal simply represents the city name — NOT its team name.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO