Dayton, KY

The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning

Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game

The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

What is a Buffalo Bill? Team named after man who hunted bison

CINCINNATI — "Just got that first playoff win ... now we gotta go on the road and go beat the buffaloes." Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is just as confused as the rest of us. The Buffalo Bills might have a blue bison in their logo, and their mascot Billy Buffalo might also be a (you guessed it) blue bison, but the animal simply represents the city name — NOT its team name.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed

CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati barber transforms basement into Bengals den

While the Bengals' path to the Super Bowl will be determined on the road, the spirit of Bengals fans shines bright. William Munlin has been a lifelong Bengals fan. In 2016, he opened his barber shop called "Illest Barbers," choosing the downtown location because it was close to the Bengals stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Comradery: Bengals and Bills fans

BUFFALO — As the highly anticipated Bengals - Bills playoff game quickly approaches, the word comradery is strong between both fan bases. Bengals and Bills fans have a special relationship. In 2017, the Bengals beat the Ravens in regular season play and sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. Bills fans thanked the Bengals by donating to former quarterback Andy Dalton’s charity, raising more than $415,000.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Courier Journal

Family of Kentucky teen who died at soccer practice reaches settlement with school

The family of Matthew Mangine Jr., a Northern Kentucky high school soccer player who collapsed during conditioning in June 2020, has reached a settlement with St. Henry District High School, the Diocese of Covington and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.  After the initial COVID-19 shutdown, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association allowed sports to resume on June 16, 2020. Magnine collapsed on the final sprint of conditioning that day and was later pronounced dead. ...
KENTUCKY STATE

