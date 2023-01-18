Read full article on original website
Tim Couch’s son lands scholarship offer from Kentucky football for 2024 class
The son of one of the best players in Kentucky football history will have the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a Wildcat.
WCPO
Niagara Falls lit orange for the Bengals: Buffalo thanks Cincinnati for 'friendship' ahead of game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "The City of Good Neighbors" is living up to its title. Niagara Falls was illuminated orange Friday morning, just two days before Buffalo's beloved Bills take on the Bengals, in celebration of the friendship the two teams and their fan bases have built. "Recently, with the...
Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game
The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning
Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
Where was Joe Burrow born? 7 facts about the star Bengals quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a household name across the country. From his play on the field to his iconic wardrobe, football fans can't get enough of him. But what else do we know about the local legend?. Before participating in any Bengals-themed trivia or taking one of...
WCPO
We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar
WASHINGTON — The Bengals said some of the game balls from the Ravens-Bengals playoff win were making their way out of Cincinnati, and the latest game ball we found made it all the way to the nation's capital. The Bottom Line, located in downtown Washington D.C., was gifted a...
WLWT 5
WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
‘It’s unbelievable;” Bengals fans gather for pre-game party in Buffalo
BUFFALO — It’s less than a day until the Bengals take the field in Highmark Stadium to play the Buffalo Bills. The excitement is palpable as Bengals fans count down the hours to kick off, some even making the hike to Buffalo. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis met...
WCPO
What is a Buffalo Bill? Team named after man who hunted bison
CINCINNATI — "Just got that first playoff win ... now we gotta go on the road and go beat the buffaloes." Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is just as confused as the rest of us. The Buffalo Bills might have a blue bison in their logo, and their mascot Billy Buffalo might also be a (you guessed it) blue bison, but the animal simply represents the city name — NOT its team name.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati barber transforms basement into Bengals den
While the Bengals' path to the Super Bowl will be determined on the road, the spirit of Bengals fans shines bright. William Munlin has been a lifelong Bengals fan. In 2016, he opened his barber shop called "Illest Barbers," choosing the downtown location because it was close to the Bengals stadium.
3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
Comradery: Bengals and Bills fans
BUFFALO — As the highly anticipated Bengals - Bills playoff game quickly approaches, the word comradery is strong between both fan bases. Bengals and Bills fans have a special relationship. In 2017, the Bengals beat the Ravens in regular season play and sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. Bills fans thanked the Bengals by donating to former quarterback Andy Dalton’s charity, raising more than $415,000.
Family of Kentucky teen who died at soccer practice reaches settlement with school
The family of Matthew Mangine Jr., a Northern Kentucky high school soccer player who collapsed during conditioning in June 2020, has reached a settlement with St. Henry District High School, the Diocese of Covington and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. After the initial COVID-19 shutdown, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association allowed sports to resume on June 16, 2020. Magnine collapsed on the final sprint of conditioning that day and was later pronounced dead. ...
sportszion.com
Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon blasts NFL for discourteous act prior to Divisional round game vs Bills
Joe Mixon, running back of the Cincinnati Bengals, has found himself in disagreement yet again with the National Football League. This time it is regarding the NFL’s sale of tickets to the potential AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bills in Atlanta. When asked about this situation, Mixon...
Fox 19
Ted Karras gives experience of a lifetime to lifelong Bengals fan with ALS
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chance introduction between a family of lifelong Bengals fans and team captain Ted Karras has now evolved into a friendship. It’s a great picture: a father and son with a team captain of the Cincinnati Bengals. If every picture is worth something greater, this one...
WCPO
Bengals and Bills continue to share the love ahead of this weekend's big game
BUFFALO N.Y. — Following Damar Hamlin's injury during the Bengals-Bills Monday night matchup, Cincinnati rallied around Buffalo to show support not only for Damar and his family but also for the Bills Mafia. Over the past few weeks, many fans in the two cities have developed a mutual respect...
