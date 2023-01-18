ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

City to demolish houses

SUNBURY — Neighboring houses are going to be torn down to make way for new city facilities. The houses are at 63 and 75 S. Columbus St., within view of the Sunbury Municipal Building, 9 E. Granville St. The City of Sunbury website posted last week a bid request...
SUNBURY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude

A new set of factors emerged in winter 2021-22. The first opened a previously unexposed window into the failed interworking of the Assistant City Attorney liaison for the Columbus Police Department (CPD). I first learned about this from a conversation with an exceptionally knowledgeable, professional CPD officer about why he was not permitted to give a citation or tow a car that was parked illegally.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive session, critical race theory video

Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian Village

A Columbus home dating back to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views.https://nbc4i.co/3wnRAbb. Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian …. A Columbus home dating back to 1895 is on the market for $1.5...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide

One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-21-2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Protest at MLK program demands changes

Protesters staging a protest outside the Lincoln Theatre on East Long Street in Columbus, Ohio before the City of Columbus's Martin Luther King Day Program, demanding change and action in the City, in regards to equality and preventing violence. These protesters were carrying signs demanding justice for recent high-profile Black...
COLUMBUS, OH
