3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possibleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
Delaware Gazette
City to demolish houses
SUNBURY — Neighboring houses are going to be torn down to make way for new city facilities. The houses are at 63 and 75 S. Columbus St., within view of the Sunbury Municipal Building, 9 E. Granville St. The City of Sunbury website posted last week a bid request...
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
A new set of factors emerged in winter 2021-22. The first opened a previously unexposed window into the failed interworking of the Assistant City Attorney liaison for the Columbus Police Department (CPD). I first learned about this from a conversation with an exceptionally knowledgeable, professional CPD officer about why he was not permitted to give a citation or tow a car that was parked illegally.
Proposal rejected for Ohio State student apartments in place of church, campus bar
A campus bar frequented by Ohio State University students and Buckeyes fans has been spared a fatal blow – for now.
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
NBC4 Columbus
Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive session, critical race theory video
Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington...
NBC4 Columbus
Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The...
Columbus gun restrictions going into effect soon after judge rules against state
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New gun restrictions passed by the City of Columbus last year will go into effect soon after a judge denied the state’s attempt at blocking the measures. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the decision from the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court on Friday. “Today,...
wosu.org
Justice officials meet in Columbus to discuss strategies to reduce violent crime
City and federal law enforcement officials met in Columbus Friday behind closed doors to discuss strategies for how the agencies under the federal justice system can help reduce violent crime in central Ohio. The director of the U.S. Marshals Service Ronald Davis met with Columbus Public Safety Director Robert Clark,...
Circleville police says almost 40 complaints of vandalism filed in last 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Streets throughout Circleville are riddled with blankets, plastic tarps and trash bags draped over vehicle windows. Kathy Kempton has lived in Circleville all her life. The last eight years she’s lived on East Union Street. Wednesday night, her vehicle was one of many this week...
cwcolumbus.com
Construction along busy intersection raising concerns for nearby neighbors
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Neighbors in Harrison West are saying the intersection along West 3rd Avenue and Olentangy River Road is getting too close for comfort. The streets are surrounded by orange barrels due to construction from a city project and people are calling it a roadway danger. Harvey...
NBC4 Columbus
Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian Village
A Columbus home dating back to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views.https://nbc4i.co/3wnRAbb. Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian …. A Columbus home dating back to 1895 is on the market for $1.5...
NBC4 Columbus
CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide
One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide. One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-21-2023.
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
Parents suing Ohio’s Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
According to NBC4i, Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and...
'It's nuts': Union representing postal police officers questions why they aren't patrolling streets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a nationwide problem: Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint by thieves looking to steal the key that opens the blue collection boxes. The crooks are looking to steal your money or sell it on the dark web. The United States Postal Inspection Office has its...
Group of dads launches effort to add changing tables in Columbus businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family outing should not have to be cut short because of a diaper blowout. A podcaster from Westerville found out the hard way at his son’s second birthday. “I had to take him out in the middle of October in a rainstorm in the...
columbusfreepress.com
Protest at MLK program demands changes
Protesters staging a protest outside the Lincoln Theatre on East Long Street in Columbus, Ohio before the City of Columbus's Martin Luther King Day Program, demanding change and action in the City, in regards to equality and preventing violence. These protesters were carrying signs demanding justice for recent high-profile Black...
Comments / 0