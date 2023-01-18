ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Miami offers 2024 4-star S Ka'Davion Dotson-Walker

Duncanville (Texas) four-star safety Ka’Davion Dotson-Walker received an offer from Miami Sunday. He announced the news on Twitter. Dotson-Walker is the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 13 safety in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 26 player in Texas.
