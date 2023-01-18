Duncanville (Texas) four-star safety Ka’Davion Dotson-Walker received an offer from Miami Sunday. He announced the news on Twitter. Dotson-Walker is the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 13 safety in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 26 player in Texas.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO