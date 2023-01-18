Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman escapes police in Sturgis while being taken to jail
According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis.
KELOLAND TV
RC police address latest officer involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An officer involved shooting in North Rapid City has left one person dead. This is the first officer involved shooting of 2023. Last year, there were four just in Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. At around 10 p.m....
KEVN
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; SDSU coach to retire; Man wanted for kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.
gowatertown.net
NEW: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City (Audio)
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to Rapid City.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Fatal officer-involved shooting reported out of Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rapid City Police Department say an officer engaged with an individual who took off running, and the incident resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting. The Chief of Police with the Rapid City Police Department, Don Hedrick, notified the public of the fatal...
newscenter1.tv
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Thursday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to a release from Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. An officer pursued the individual on foot, and “a struggle of some sort ensued,” Chief Hedrick explains.
KEVN
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
KELOLAND TV
Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
newscenter1.tv
Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Police search for robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect. Authorities say it happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Saint James Street. A pizza delivery driver was called to the area for a delivery....
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office in search of woman who escaped custody
STURGIS, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Department reported that a woman arrested for drug possession escaped from custody. Baily Wright was arrested on January 17 for possession of a controlled substance, and while being transferred to the Meade County Jail, she escaped. She is not considered dangerous at this time.
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
newscenter1.tv
Custer high schooler helps the volunteer fire department with his senior project
CUSTER, S.D. – A Custer High School senior decided to put together a fake door for the Custer Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) to train forcible entries with. Tristan Spring, who was the student to come up with the project, assembled the Forcible Entry Door Training Prop from Wood’s Forcible Entry.
newscenter1.tv
Saint Thomas More students raise money while raising awareness to human trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students at Saint Thomas More are doing their part to help combat human trafficking. They presented a check Thursday to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Shelter. Just over a thousand dollars were raised, and that money goes back into the facility which helps victims of trafficking. Since students at Saint Thomas More wear uniforms students used comfort dress days as a way to raise money.
newscenter1.tv
“Burn beetle burn”: Check out 32 photos from the 10th annual Burning Beetle event in Custer
CUSTER, S.D. – “Burn beetle burn.” That was the chant that echoed down the street as people marched with torches for the 10th annual Burning Beetle event, celebrating efforts to get rid of the bug that has devastated so much of the pine forests in the Black Hills.
newscenter1.tv
Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City
Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
newscenter1.tv
Carl the Elephant reunites with his human at the Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish
Not too long ago Carl the stuffed elephant was left behind at the cinema. The kind folks at the Northern Hills Cinema posted a photo of a cute little stuffed elephant that they affectionately named Carl. On that post, they asked the residents of Spearfish if anyone was missing their friend.
newscenter1.tv
The steaks have never been better than at Firehouse Brewing Company for 2023 Restaurant Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Cowboy Fondue, the 2023 Restaurant Week special at Firehouse Brewing Company in downtown Rapid City, is sure to please steak lovers near and far. NC1 caught up with Rob, the general manager of Firehouse, to see behind the scenes of how this amazing dish is created.
Comments / 0