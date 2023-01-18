ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KELOLAND TV

RC police address latest officer involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An officer involved shooting in North Rapid City has left one person dead. This is the first officer involved shooting of 2023. Last year, there were four just in Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. At around 10 p.m....
KEVN

SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
gowatertown.net

NEW: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City (Audio)

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to Rapid City.
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Fatal officer-involved shooting reported out of Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rapid City Police Department say an officer engaged with an individual who took off running, and the incident resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting. The Chief of Police with the Rapid City Police Department, Don Hedrick, notified the public of the fatal...
newscenter1.tv

One dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Thursday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to a release from Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. An officer pursued the individual on foot, and “a struggle of some sort ensued,” Chief Hedrick explains.
KEVN

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
KELOLAND TV

Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
newscenter1.tv

Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City Police search for robbery suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect. Authorities say it happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Saint James Street. A pizza delivery driver was called to the area for a delivery....
newscenter1.tv

Saint Thomas More students raise money while raising awareness to human trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Students at Saint Thomas More are doing their part to help combat human trafficking. They presented a check Thursday to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Shelter. Just over a thousand dollars were raised, and that money goes back into the facility which helps victims of trafficking. Since students at Saint Thomas More wear uniforms students used comfort dress days as a way to raise money.
newscenter1.tv

Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City

Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
