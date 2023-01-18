Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning
Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of their divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Busted first down chain slows Giants-Eagles playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — There was a busted link at the Linc. The NFC divisional playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was briefly stopped in the opening quarter Saturday night because of a broken first down chain. The NFL still uses chains connected to two signal poles to measure the distance to a first down.
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers interview Bills offensive coordinator Dorsey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers completed a virtual interview on Saturday with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching job, the team said. Dorsey’s Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Disrespected Bengals, driven Bills set for playoff showdown
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals feel disrespected. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have plenty to motivate them — starting with safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery — in a season of overcoming adversity. Two teams that bonded three weeks ago...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? — seemed to dissipate.
Citrus County Chronicle
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — The broad-shouldered Ish Wainright looks as if he should be making plays in the NFL instead of the NBA. For a while, that was the dream. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
