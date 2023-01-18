COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO