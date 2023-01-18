Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abccolumbia.com
United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager...
SC State University requesting $209 million in state funding for campus projects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is requesting $209 million in state funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year to go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. The largest sum of money, $54.7 million is being requested for the reconstruction of Turner Hall. It's one of...
WIS-TV
Current, former Richland Two board members supportive of Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Both current and former Richland School District Two board members are speaking highly of its newly-appointed Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory. Her selection at a board meeting on Thursday came two days after the board unanimously voted to accept former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation. Board...
Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC sees increase in severe Covid-19 cases in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Severe cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in South Carolina. Today officials with DHEC announced they have seen a spike in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as well as deaths related to the virus. Richland County is among the counties where officials say...
A new bioscience center headed for Claflin University with a $17.4M price tag
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has received $17.4 million for the construction of a new Science and Technology center. It's all part of a $111 million appropriations package from Congressman Clyburn's office to support community projects throughout the state. Claflin's vision for its new bioscience technology center is to...
WLTX.com
Lex1 says schools out of 'Safety Protocol' following off-campus police investigation
PELION, S.C. — Activities at two schools in Pelion have returned to normal after an off-campus investigation led to temporary precautions. A spokesperson for the Lexington One School District said that, for about an hour on Friday, both Pelion Middle and High schools implemented their "Secure Safety Protocol" which meant that students and employees were kept inside the buildings.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 10 new additions at graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department employs more than 700 uniformed officers. Friday, 10 more deputies joined their ranks. “A lot of people think people don’t want to be cops. I think today proves that wrong. Here’s 10 new Richland County deputies who are starting and are going to hit the ground running,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
abccolumbia.com
Investiture ceremony held for new USC President
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina has officially entered a new era of leadership. Today the University held an investiture ceremony for new President Michael Amiridis at the Koger Center. In his speech, Amiridis outlined his vision for the University and highlighted the role of higher education...
Parents react to departure of Richland Two superintendent
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local leaders and parents are speaking on the alleged dysfunction that led to the resignation of Richland Two Superintendent. On Tuesday night, after hours of meeting, the board and Dr. Baron Davis agreed that he would step away from the position. This comes after months of controversy within the district.
abccolumbia.com
Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
Richland Two superintendent out after he, board agree to end his employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Baron Davis is out as the Superintendent of Richland School District Two, after he and the school board mutually agreed to separate his employment. Davis resigned Tuesday at a special called meeting and the board accepted his resignation. The resignation was effective immediately. An interim...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
Orangeburg County School District among the first in state to get safety upgrades for school buses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District is the first in the state to receive school bus upgrades with illuminated stop signs and stop arms. District officials say these upgrades are being made with students' safety as top of mind. “Right now we see horrific numbers, high...
abccolumbia.com
Food and clothes provided to Colony Apartments’ residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Residents at the Colony Apartments forced to evacuate nearly three weeks ago are finally starting to move back in their homes. Many were required to leave during some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this winter, after City officials learned numerous units did not have heat or water.
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
Attorney urges Richland County to release control of jail to Sheriff Leon Lott
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Videos from inside Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been floating around on social media showing overflowing sewage in dorms and undercooked food. An inmate shared their experience from inside the jail. "We are citizens and we shouldn't be treated less than citizens because we have...
Comments / 0