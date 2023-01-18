ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium looking for volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to help kids strengthen their reading skills through United Way of the Midlands’ Reading Consortium and they are looking for volunteers. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education and Resiliency Director and Deja Vaughn, MRC Operations Manager...
COLUMBIA, SC
Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
HOLLY HILL, SC
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority

Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
DHEC sees increase in severe Covid-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Severe cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in South Carolina. Today officials with DHEC announced they have seen a spike in the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 as well as deaths related to the virus. Richland County is among the counties where officials say...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Lex1 says schools out of 'Safety Protocol' following off-campus police investigation

PELION, S.C. — Activities at two schools in Pelion have returned to normal after an off-campus investigation led to temporary precautions. A spokesperson for the Lexington One School District said that, for about an hour on Friday, both Pelion Middle and High schools implemented their "Secure Safety Protocol" which meant that students and employees were kept inside the buildings.
PELION, SC
Richland County Sheriff’s Department celebrates 10 new additions at graduation ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department employs more than 700 uniformed officers. Friday, 10 more deputies joined their ranks. “A lot of people think people don’t want to be cops. I think today proves that wrong. Here’s 10 new Richland County deputies who are starting and are going to hit the ground running,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Investiture ceremony held for new USC President

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina has officially entered a new era of leadership. Today the University held an investiture ceremony for new President Michael Amiridis at the Koger Center. In his speech, Amiridis outlined his vision for the University and highlighted the role of higher education...
COLUMBIA, SC
Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
COLUMBIA, SC
Food and clothes provided to Colony Apartments’ residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Residents at the Colony Apartments forced to evacuate nearly three weeks ago are finally starting to move back in their homes. Many were required to leave during some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this winter, after City officials learned numerous units did not have heat or water.
COLUMBIA, SC
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC

