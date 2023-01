Michigan State coach Tom Izzo sounded a bit like Forrest Gump when describing his Spartans ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Big Ten game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. “We’ve been kind of a mixed bag of nuts,” he said. “We’re not really smooth. We don’t look real polished. You’ve got situations where you’re moving different people and playing different people. One of these days, we’re going to get everybody back. And we’re competing now.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO