How many of those college presidents were selected by DeSantis because they were loyalists? That is how DeSantis works: first, fill all the positions that could cause problems with loyalists, then start making your moves. Don't expect any state agency to be a check on Ron DeSantis.
So basically, DeSantis doesn't want anything BLACK to be taught. His "WOKE" ideology is basically anything he doesn't like. And people still say racism doesn't exist knowing full well that Florida is known for it's racism. He attacked all sports including hockey. Keep hockey all white. African-American literature is also a problem for him and some white people. God please intervene and remove the hindrance from society.
I wonder why because DeSantis can fire the board members so of course they’re gonna pack whatever he says because if not, you’ll just fire them sound like Donald Trump remember when you FBI refused to do something illegal he’s fired them remember so I wonder why the board decided to have the same vision as the Santos Maybe because they’ll all be fired for what you’re standing up for your kids but hey you know it’s not like DeSantis has done anything for Florida I mean were hundreds of millions of dollars short in decades on covering working losses that under the state insurance plan and don’t forget about all the veterans at work killed because Rick Scott DeSantis wanted to Warren opiates, but allowed exception for females. You know when Dr. 1 pharmacy can stay open
Comments / 49