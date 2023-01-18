ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Panama Red
3d ago

How many of those college presidents were selected by DeSantis because they were loyalists? That is how DeSantis works: first, fill all the positions that could cause problems with loyalists, then start making your moves. Don't expect any state agency to be a check on Ron DeSantis.

Cleve Stridiron
3d ago

So basically, DeSantis doesn't want anything BLACK to be taught. His "WOKE" ideology is basically anything he doesn't like. And people still say racism doesn't exist knowing full well that Florida is known for it's racism. He attacked all sports including hockey. Keep hockey all white. African-American literature is also a problem for him and some white people. God please intervene and remove the hindrance from society.

Stacey Trent Gruver
3d ago

I wonder why because DeSantis can fire the board members so of course they’re gonna pack whatever he says because if not, you’ll just fire them sound like Donald Trump remember when you FBI refused to do something illegal he’s fired them remember so I wonder why the board decided to have the same vision as the Santos Maybe because they’ll all be fired for what you’re standing up for your kids but hey you know it’s not like DeSantis has done anything for Florida I mean were hundreds of millions of dollars short in decades on covering working losses that under the state insurance plan and don’t forget about all the veterans at work killed because Rick Scott DeSantis wanted to Warren opiates, but allowed exception for females. You know when Dr. 1 pharmacy can stay open

floridapolitics.com

Bobby Powell says blocked AP class may violate state law

"It puts our Governor’s racial bias on full display." A Democratic Senator from Palm Beach County is speaking out against the Governor’s decision to spike an Advanced Placement class. Sen. Bobby Powell is warning that the decision to disallow an AP course in African-American studies, rendered by the...
Mother Jones

Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.15.23

Republicans are expanding school choice, but are they making Florida's schools an appealing choice for teachers?. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly, and repeatedly, claimed Florida is “where woke goes to die.” But the harder the Governor and his allies push this crusade, the more it’s beginning to feel like he is beating a dead horse.
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP African American studies course, neglecting its academic and cultural benefits

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The recent decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to reject the new Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course is a disturbing one that threatens to limit further access to critically important knowledge about the history of people of color in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida House unveils universal voucher bill, top priority of Paul Renner

'HB 1 will give every parent the freedom to customize their children’s education with a learning program that fits their unique needs.'. Parents of a K-12 public school-age child in Florida would be eligible to receive a voucher to send their student to a private school next year under a bill filed in the Florida House.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

NAACP, ACLU condemn Florida ban of AP African American history course

"Gov. DeSantis’ administration continues to find ways to attempt to stifle classroom speech." Florida’s controversial ban of an African American history course to be offered to Advanced Placement students continues to stoke controversy. In separate statements, Florida’s branches of the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union are...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren bid to get State Attorney job back fails

A federal judge ruled Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by removing an elected state prosecutor, but that the federal courts lack the power to reinstate him. In an order dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote that federal law...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Erin Grall pitches bill allowing charter school athletes to play in private academy programs

The proposed legislation would give charter school students more choices about where they can play sports. For years, Master’s Academy in Vero Beach welcomed charter school students into its varsity football program. The arrangement hinged on an interpretation of state statutes that permit homeschool students to play at their nearby public school or a willing private school of their choice.
VERO BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

State making strides in tech modernization, legislators hear

The second phase of the MyDMV portal enhancement is to include expanded services. There are a lot of talented people behind the scenes trying to make the state government work a little better — believe it or not — for Florida residents in tech roles and planning. Part of the state’s tech modernization process includes something that touches most Floridians: motor vehicle licensing.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis pledges mental health funds for Hurricane Ian victims

'The funding we awarded today is an important part of the recovery process.'. Residents in the path of Hurricane Ian, which hit the state as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, will be eligible for expanded mental health services under a $13.8 million grant Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering state officials to use to aid victims.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis is Governor Desantis's Biggest Weapon

Casey DeSantis is arguably one of the most active, visible, and influential First Ladies in Florida history. First Lady DeSantis has been at the core of Gov. Ron DeSantis's political career helping the now-reelected Governor of Florida maneuver through the media minefield that legacy media outlets have set in front of him.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here come the thought police

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
FLORIDA STATE

