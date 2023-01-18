ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OCPD Unveils New Less-Than Lethal Equipment

Oklahoma City Police have a new tool they said will help fight crime and prevent needless deaths. The new weapon has a visible orange strap to let officers and citizens know it's not deadly. The launching tool has two separate rounds it can fire: foam impact and oleoresin capsicum powder,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases

Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. ﻿For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
CYRIL, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK

