News On 6
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
News On 6
OCPD Unveils New Less-Than Lethal Equipment
Oklahoma City Police have a new tool they said will help fight crime and prevent needless deaths. The new weapon has a visible orange strap to let officers and citizens know it's not deadly. The launching tool has two separate rounds it can fire: foam impact and oleoresin capsicum powder,...
Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide
Two have been arrested so far in the shooting death of Daniel Howard in Midtown just after the turn of the new year on Jan. 1. The post Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KFOR
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
This Oklahoma City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
News On 6
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
News On 6
OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases
Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
News On 6
MLK Coalition Thanks OKC Police Officers For Response To Pursuit
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was one of the biggest ever, but at one point there was the potential for things to go really bad. As participants and spectators lined streets, most of them unaware of possible danger just blocks away. “Now we don’t know what...
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
Memorial Held For Those Who Died In The Oklahoma County Detention Center
An emotional ceremony was held Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice met to honor those who have died inside the jail while giving hope to those still inside. A moment of silence was held for the 37 lives lost while in jail, 16 of...
Suspect in shooting following Oklahoma basketball game has been arrested
By Ty Loftis Following the tragic shooting that sent one man to the hospital following Tuesday’s game between Oklahoma City Millwood and Del City, an arrest has been made in connection to the incident. Police have identified an 18-year-old male suspect who they believe is responsible for ...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
News On 6
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
