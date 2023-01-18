Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
YMCA Brighter Horizon Youth Center to start offering parent workshops
ROGERSVILLE— The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year. The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
Johnson City Press
Town of Unicoi sanctions 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival
The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is officially on after Thursday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. This year’s strawberry festival will be held on May 20.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history
The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the grand master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
Johnson City Press
McKinney Center invites community to spring open house
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan places one-year moratorium on rezonings close to South Fork of Holston River
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has approved a one-year moratorium on county rezonings within one-fourth mile of the the South Fork of the Holston River. However, the moratorium approval Thursday does not including land around South Holston Lake out of which the South Fork of the Holston flows.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 22
Jan. 22, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. Readers learned that “Work at the veneering factory in putting in machinery is still progressing. The factory will run both day and night and employ eighty or more workmen. There is a fair probability that the firm operating this factory will remove their whole plant from New York to this place. If they do so they will quadruple the working capacity of the plant here. This proposed removal hinges largely upon the granting of satisfactory freight rates by the Southern railway on lumber from Brunswick, Ga., to this place, thence to New York. This firm imports large quantities of mahogany and Spanish cedar for veneering purposes and justly expect a liberal concession from the railway.”
Johnson City Press
Milligan and Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services
Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
Johnson City Press
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said.
Johnson City Press
Goats going for $1,500 each for G.O.A.T. festival
A herd of goats soon will move across the Model City, and you can sponsor one for $1,500. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. The media Friday morning got an advance look at on of the unpainted goats, of of which will formally be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The new arts and crafts festival will debut April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Each goat of the 10 goats will be cloaked in creativity, directed by the sponsor and executed by a local artist.
Johnson City Press
Students from David Crockett High School participate in welding events
Five students from David Crockett High School recently traveled to Northeast State Community College to test for their welding dual credit articulations. Maddi Burgess, Jeremiah Julian, Zayden McCurry, Lee McKinney and Ethan Shell traveled to Northeast State with their welding instructor, Andrew Silvers. Of the group, McCurry was the only one to pass the welding test and receive his dual credit articulation. However, Silvers recognized the hard work of each of the students and said that they will continue to build on their skills so that they can retake the test and earn their credits.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Gate City at West Ridge basketball
West Ridge celebrated homecoming Saturday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with an interstate sweep of Gate City. After the Lady Wolves pulled out a 46-40 win, the West Ridge boys rallied to claim a 54-53 victory.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill wins by thin margin over D-B at NE Tennessee Swim Championships
KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936....
Johnson City Press
Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids
ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School moved another step closer to reality on Thursday when the Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” Director of Schools...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to play at UVA Wise
Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will partner with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the UVA Wise campus. The concert will see the orchestra in collaboration with UVA Wise pianist Peter...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City denies rezoning request for proposed coffee shop near Indian Trail Middle School
A request to have a parcel of property across from Indian Trail Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns. The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan...
Johnson City Press
West Ridge edges Gate City in Saturday thriller
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge basketball coach John Dyer kept preaching to his team that they had to lead only once in the second half against Gate City. Turns out, they had to lead twice. Nevertheless, his point was well taken as the Wolves rallied for a 54-53 win over...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant
On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
Johnson City Press
Gate City's Thompson helps ETSU women top Furman
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Thompson found the range from outside and it was too much for Furman to handle. Thompson made three 3-point shots in less than two minutes to key a 16-0 third-quarter run and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team got its first Southern Conference victory by beating Furman 64-56 Thursday night at Timmons Arena.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Elizabethton basketball
Elizabethton hosted West Ridge for its basketball homecoming on Friday night. The Lady Cyclones put away the Lady Wolves 50-39, but the West Ridge boys played the role of spoiler by racing off to a 75-55 nonconference win.
Johnson City Press
D-B vs. Science Hill is one of America’s most decorated hoops rivalries
Twenty-two miles of Interstate 26 separate Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, but the 102-year history of the boys basketball series makes it seem a lot closer. The ancient rivalry might be one of the most historic in the state, if not the nation. The hardwood series is older than the annual gridiron matchup, if only by a few months.
