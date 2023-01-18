Read full article on original website
Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video
Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans
Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant
Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast
Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Clears Up Pregnancy Rumors After Baby Bump Photo Goes Viral
GloRilla has debunked pregnancy rumors after a photo of her holding what appears to be a baby bump resurfaced online. The photo was originally posted to Facebook back in 2019 accompanied by the caption: “I’m having a baby APE.” After the image recirculated on social media and sparked speculation about the “Tomorrow 2” rapper being pregnant, the Memphis native took it upon herself to set the record straight.
PopSugar
The "M3GAN" Dance Continues Its TikTok Reign
Movie theaters, malls, bedrooms, gyms — name a location, and M3GAN's dance has likely been performed there. Months before "M3GAN" even premiered, TikTokers latched onto a particular dance scene from the horror film, re-creating the peculiar moves and spawning a new viral trend. First teased in the trailer last...
Black Mom Quits Six Figure Job, Partners With 11-Year-Old Daughter to Launch Self-Care Retreat at Essence Fest
Meet Dr. Toscha L. Dickerson and her 11-year-old daughter, Kaleigh, the mom-and-daughter duo that will be hosting a self-care retreat in New Orleans during the Essence Festival Weekend. As an international speaker, best-selling author, and Certified Clarity and Stress Management Coach, Dr. Dickerson is intentional about providing women with the...
iheart.com
WATCH: Woman Hired Flash Mob To Dance To Queen Hit At Her Funeral
Sandie Wood had been fighting tongue cancer and knew she was dying so decided she wanted something special for her funeral. Her friend Sam Ryalls helped her arrange her surprise, and said “She wanted everyone to remember her funeral but not for a sad reason,” so she hired a dance group.
NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Shows Off 100-Lb Weight Loss Transformation Months After Suffering Stroke: Before and After Pics
Making big changes! NeNe Leakes' son Brentt Leakes is prioritizing his health after suffering a stroke and heart attack at age 23. "Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown," Brentt captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday, January 16, putting his slim figure on display. In the carousel of pics, the Atlanta resident posed […]
AOL Corp
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant...
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
After Shakira’s song goes viral, Piqué responds: “This Casio is for life”
After Shakira’s new song -BZRP Music Sessions #53 - has gone viral, Gerard Piqué, president of the Kings League, didn’t hold back and responded: “This Casio is for life.” The former Barcelona soccer player announced the sponsorship of the watch brand for the fantasy tournament that he leads with the ‘streamer’...
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
