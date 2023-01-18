Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Sends De Pere School Bus Off The Road
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. “She calls and she’s...
No Injuries After School Bus Slides off Road in Brown County
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirms there are no injuries and the students will transfer to a...
1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
Wisconsin Business Owners Pessimistic on Economy, but Remain Hopeful for an Upturn
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state’s economy will enter a recession this year. That’s the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. “I firmly believe that we’re already in a recession and we have been...
Students Can Take Private Pilot Written Test Prep Course at Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An area airport is now offering student pilots a way to prepare for their FAA written exam. Since the pandemic, it’s been difficult for local students hoping to pass their Private Pilot FAA written exam to find in-person help. Pilotsmith at Green Bay Austin...
Phoenix slide hits 10
A far more experienced Youngstown State squad raced past the younger, shorthanded Green Bay Phoenix at the Resch Center Thursday night, 86-70, handing GB it’s 10 straight loss. The Penguins start two seniors and three graduate seniors with the veterans taking control with big runs in each half. Youngstown State jumped to an 11-0 lead before the Phoenix found their footing to close the gap to within 37-32 by halftime. Trailing 43-36 early in the second half, the Penguins applied a full court press which led to a couple of quick turnovers and sparked a 19-0 run to put the game away. The second half was also marred with whistles as the teams combined to commit 46 fouls and attempt 58 free throws. Green Bay was led by Brock Heffner with a career high 24 points while Garren Davis added 17 and Clarence Cummings III put up 14. The Phoenix played without starting point guard Zae Blake, out with an illness and forward Cade Meyer left with an injury after only five minutes. 16 turnovers also hurt as Youngstown capitalized with a 22-2 advantage in points off turnovers. Green Bay drops to 2-18 on the season, just 1-8 in Horizon League play. YSU is now 15-5 overall and shares the conference lead with a 7-2 mark, along with Milwaukee, which defeated Robert Morris 77-69 and Northern Kentucky, a 57-56 winner over Cleveland State. Green Bay will host the Robert Morris Colonials Saturday night at the Resch Center at 6:00 PM.
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
Green Bay Stabbing was Over Theft Accusation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man accused of stabbing a teen on Green Bay’s east side believed the teen stole money and a vehicle title from him, prosecutors say. Angel Guerrero, 21, appeared in Brown County court Thursday. He faces five counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
FVTC Begins Transfer Program with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ) — Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is creating a partnership with UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay for new collegiate transfer program from students earning an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) at FVTC. FVTC officially started offering the AA and AS degree programs this week with the start of the spring semester.
Henry VIII’s Ex-Wives Take Center Stage at Fox Cities PAC in SIX
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The six ex-wives of Henry VIII are spending some time at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton this weekend; as they get a chance to re-tell her-story. SIX is a musical that re-imagines each of the historic queens as modern pop icons in...
NWTC Launches Nationwide Search for New President
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision...
Ag LEAD Summit Registration Now Open
MADISON – Registration is now open for the Ag LEAD Summit that will be held March 17-18 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Fond du Lac. Ag LEAD stands for leadership, engagement, advocacy and development. The summit will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about tools, resources, ideas, and best practices when advocating for agriculture and conducting promotional events. General sessions for the event include keynote speaker Chris Hinrichs, a Consumer Insight Panel facilitated by the Center for Food Integrity, and American Farm Bureau Federation Leadership and Organizational Training Director Jordan Henry. Friday night entertainment will be provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos.
Psychiatrist Completes Schabusiness Competency Exam, Hearing Set Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The second part of a hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man will be held Feb. 15, the court said Friday. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and...
