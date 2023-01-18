ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Lady Toppers five game win streak snapped at Charlotte

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women's basketball (9-9, 6-3 C-USA) had its five-game win streak snapped at Charlotte (8-10, 4-5 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell to the 49ers, 72-65, in a game that feature 15 lead changes and seven ties. "We talked before the game...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Injury riddled Hilltoppers fall to Charlotte

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An injury riddled WKU Hilltopper team fell to Charlotte 75-71 in Diddle Arena on Saturday night. WKU was without the nation’s leading shot blocker Jamarion Sharp on Saturday night. Additionally, sixth year senior starting guard Luke Frampton suffered a knee injury less than three minutes into the game and was unable to return. Out two starters, the injuries proved too much to overcome as the Hilltoppers fell to Charlotte in a heartbreaking 75-71 loss in E.A. Diddle Arena.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU Track and Field has a great showing at Bellarmine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky Track and Field turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open. Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU held scoreless in overtime as it falls to La Tech 85-74

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team lost its fifth straight game against La Tech, as the Hilltoppers are held scoreless in overtime, leading to the Bulldogs winning 85-74. Five Hilltoppers scored in double figures as Jamarion Sharp led the way with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Dayvion McKnight followed with 12 points and 8 assists and scored his 1,000th career point. Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton both finished with 11 points.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGHS set to host "Tough Conversations" series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will begin what they hope to be an ongoing series of presentations, titled, “Tough Conversations.”. The administration hopes that hosting these talks, guided by community leaders and experts, will arm parents and students with the resources that they need to continue these conversations at home. The first two topics to be covered are drug awareness and cyber security for teens.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Sun for Saturday, rain for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was back to January reality Friday! Readings only reached the low-to-mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have more sunshine Saturday before wet weather returns by Sunday. The weekend starts dry with a good dose of sunshine for Saturday. Highs...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green Hardee's wants to make a deal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Turning colder for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The wind Thursday was STRONG! Gusts exceeded 50 mph in parts of the area. The wind gradually subsides tonight as colder air seeps into the region. Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Showers overnight into Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight skies will stay mostly cloudy. Showers start to move in after midnight continuing into Sunday. A majority of the precipitation will fall as rain, but there is a slight chance for snow showers tomorrow morning and evening. High pressure arrives by Monday helping the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged After Foot Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly led law enforcement on a foot pursuit in Pembroke Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of Clara Drive in Pembroke for a disturbance with 27-year-old Daquan Butler allegedly assaulting a woman over problems in their relationship.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

New Barren County Treasurer appointed

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. Now, the Barren County Fiscal Court has appointed a new treasurer to take Hoffman’s place. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Byrd said things were “a little bit chaotic” following Hoffman’s leave, but that the court...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two Barren County women indicted for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

