Lady Toppers five game win streak snapped at Charlotte
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (9-9, 6-3 C-USA) had its five-game win streak snapped at Charlotte (8-10, 4-5 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell to the 49ers, 72-65, in a game that feature 15 lead changes and seven ties. “We talked before the game...
Injury riddled Hilltoppers fall to Charlotte
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An injury riddled WKU Hilltopper team fell to Charlotte 75-71 in Diddle Arena on Saturday night. WKU was without the nation’s leading shot blocker Jamarion Sharp on Saturday night. Additionally, sixth year senior starting guard Luke Frampton suffered a knee injury less than three minutes into the game and was unable to return. Out two starters, the injuries proved too much to overcome as the Hilltoppers fell to Charlotte in a heartbreaking 75-71 loss in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU Track and Field has a great showing at Bellarmine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In just its second meet of the season, Western Kentucky Track and Field turned in several big performances to secure multiple victories Friday at the Bellarmine Open. Both the men and women combined to win four events on the day with victories coming in both...
WKU held scoreless in overtime as it falls to La Tech 85-74
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team lost its fifth straight game against La Tech, as the Hilltoppers are held scoreless in overtime, leading to the Bulldogs winning 85-74. Five Hilltoppers scored in double figures as Jamarion Sharp led the way with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Dayvion McKnight followed with 12 points and 8 assists and scored his 1,000th career point. Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton both finished with 11 points.
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
BGHS set to host “Tough Conversations” series
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools will begin what they hope to be an ongoing series of presentations, titled, “Tough Conversations.”. The administration hopes that hosting these talks, guided by community leaders and experts, will arm parents and students with the resources that they need to continue these conversations at home. The first two topics to be covered are drug awareness and cyber security for teens.
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
Ryan Quarles’ first visit to Bowling Green after cancellation of campaign stop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky, delivered his final keynote speech at the 2023 Kentucky Commodity Conference. This marks his first appearance in Bowling Green since his last visit was canceled. His campaign stop with the Republican Women’s Club of...
View From The Hill: Student Wellness Navigators help CHHS freshmen navigate the rigors of college life
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Going to college is a huge transition, especially after a worldwide pandemic. WKU’s College of Health and Human Services launched a student wellness program last fall to help freshmen navigate the changes. “I’ve never had a problem that there hasn’t been someone available to...
Two Bowling Green sisters hold grand-opening for their new business
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our grandparents called us the “twisted sisters,” said Riley Fox and Robyn Walton, co-owners of Twisted Sisters Nutrition of Franklin. Born and raised in Southcentral Kentucky, Riley and Robyn were called the “twisted sisters” by their grandparents. “We were either fighting...
Sun for Saturday, rain for Sunday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was back to January reality Friday! Readings only reached the low-to-mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have more sunshine Saturday before wet weather returns by Sunday. The weekend starts dry with a good dose of sunshine for Saturday. Highs...
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
Turning colder for Friday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The wind Thursday was STRONG! Gusts exceeded 50 mph in parts of the area. The wind gradually subsides tonight as colder air seeps into the region. Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
Showers overnight into Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight skies will stay mostly cloudy. Showers start to move in after midnight continuing into Sunday. A majority of the precipitation will fall as rain, but there is a slight chance for snow showers tomorrow morning and evening. High pressure arrives by Monday helping the...
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Foot Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly led law enforcement on a foot pursuit in Pembroke Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of Clara Drive in Pembroke for a disturbance with 27-year-old Daquan Butler allegedly assaulting a woman over problems in their relationship.
New Barren County Treasurer appointed
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. Now, the Barren County Fiscal Court has appointed a new treasurer to take Hoffman’s place. Barren County Judge Executive Jamie Byrd said things were “a little bit chaotic” following Hoffman’s leave, but that the court...
Two Barren County women indicted for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
