Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Related
Encinitas residents react to cliff collapse
Several cliffs collapse in San Diego County after recent heavy rainfall. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small met an Encinitas man who saw the aftermath of a collapse firsthand.
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
northcountydailystar.com
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 3:47 p.m. on...
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
Shoulder tap operation nabs 1 in coastal areas: sheriff
A shoulder tap operation led to the arrest of one adult after being accused of buying alcohol for a minor decoy, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
'King tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves
SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
onscene.tv
Plane Crashes Onto Carlsbad State Beach | Carlsbad
A flight instructure plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off of the south Carlsbad State Baech approx 30 yards from the shore. Once the plane floated onto the beach, 3 people were bale to get out of the plane to safety. There are no reported injuries. The flight...
San Diego reservoirs receive lots of water after storms
The City of San Diego is reporting that its reservoirs have collected 7 billion gallons of water from the recent storms, as well as runoff.
Section of Sea Bluff Collapses at Black’s Beach Prompting La Jolla Trail Area Closure
An apparently harmless sea-bluff collapse was discovered at Black’s Beach Friday that prompted a closure around the La Jolla Trail area. The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.
KPBS
San Diego beaches prepare for king tides
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
Coast News
Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program
VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
Coast News
Legal Notices, January 20, 2023
CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and consider adopting a proposed resolution that would change the City’s Master Fee Schedule to establish fees for the following city services: • Local Register Application • Mills Act Contract Application • Mills Act Inspections A copy of the proposed fee rates, the amount of costs, or estimated costs, required to provide the services for which the fee or service charge is applied is available for review at the Planning Division at the Faraday Offices (1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad CA 92008) during normal business hours and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/planning/mills-act-program. If adopted, the historic preservation application fees will be effective April 17, 2023. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Mike Strong in the Community Development Department at 442-339-2721 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. If you challenge the adoption of fees in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 2023. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 01/20/2023, 01/27/2023 CN 27274.
daytrippen.com
Poway Midland Railroad San Diego Day Trip
Known as the “The City in the Country” due to its inland geographic location, lack of urban culture, and large open spaces, Poway is approximately twenty miles from downtown San Diego. Visitors to the areas can enjoy nearby Museums, Zoos, Parks, Arenas, and Botanical Gardens, including the Stuart...
San Diego weekly Reader
Where the boundaries lie in San Marcos
I wonder too about this city I’ve moved to, a chance I took about a decade ago and that now, like all old bets, begins to look either foolish or righteous for reasons that go beyond money. San Marcos seems to suffer from a similar confusion; it isn’t sure what its fate will be. Retired dairy land, bedroom community, college town, a place to raise a family, all these possibilities tend to war with each other (Aug. 27, 1998)
kusi.com
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
times-advocate.com
9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them
At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
Comments / 2