Oceanside, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
VISTA, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 3:47 p.m. on...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'King tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves

SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Plane Crashes Onto Carlsbad State Beach | Carlsbad

A flight instructure plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off of the south Carlsbad State Baech approx 30 yards from the shore. Once the plane floated onto the beach, 3 people were bale to get out of the plane to safety. There are no reported injuries. The flight...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

San Diego beaches prepare for king tides

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program

VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
VISTA, CA
Coast News

Legal Notices, January 20, 2023

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and consider adopting a proposed resolution that would change the City’s Master Fee Schedule to establish fees for the following city services: • Local Register Application • Mills Act Contract Application • Mills Act Inspections A copy of the proposed fee rates, the amount of costs, or estimated costs, required to provide the services for which the fee or service charge is applied is available for review at the Planning Division at the Faraday Offices (1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad CA 92008) during normal business hours and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/planning/mills-act-program. If adopted, the historic preservation application fees will be effective April 17, 2023. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Mike Strong in the Community Development Department at 442-339-2721 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. If you challenge the adoption of fees in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 2023. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 01/20/2023, 01/27/2023 CN 27274.
CARLSBAD, CA
daytrippen.com

Poway Midland Railroad San Diego Day Trip

Known as the “The City in the Country” due to its inland geographic location, lack of urban culture, and large open spaces, Poway is approximately twenty miles from downtown San Diego. Visitors to the areas can enjoy nearby Museums, Zoos, Parks, Arenas, and Botanical Gardens, including the Stuart...
POWAY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Where the boundaries lie in San Marcos

I wonder too about this city I’ve moved to, a chance I took about a decade ago and that now, like all old bets, begins to look either foolish or righteous for reasons that go beyond money. San Marcos seems to suffer from a similar confusion; it isn’t sure what its fate will be. Retired dairy land, bedroom community, college town, a place to raise a family, all these possibilities tend to war with each other (Aug. 27, 1998)
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
times-advocate.com

9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them

At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
ESCONDIDO, CA

