ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines woman allegedly assaults boyfriend, scares child

A West Des Moines woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while driving and allegedly endangered her child as a result. Megan Wilson Buck, 40, of 8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal...
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man enters Alford plea in case involving baby's death

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old child has entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges. Officials said Johnny Dale Jr., 24, entered the plea Thursday to child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. An Alford Plea...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa mirrors national trend with more guns found at TSA checkpoints

A spokesperson for the TSA says the number of guns found at Iowa airport security checkpoints was up in 2022. TSA spokesperson, Jessica Mayle says 22 guns were found in Iowa, compared to 14 in 2021. “Not what we see in many other parts of the country– but, you know, it’s incredibly dangerous, we just want to remind people that you should never bring a gun through the checkpoint, it’s never going to make its way onto the aircraft in the cabin,” she says “And if you do need to travel with a firearm, there is a way to do it safely.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fire investigation underway in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a commercial building on North 10th Street in Waukee. There were multiple emergency vehicles outside the Quad/Graphics building Friday night, but there were no flames visible from the outside. The Waukee Fire Department confirms to KCCI the fire originated in...
WAUKEE, IA
Radio Iowa

Stolen van hit by train in Marshalltown

The Marshall County Sheriff is looking for the people who left an SUV stolen in State Center at a train crossing in Marshalltown. The operator of a passing train noticed a vehicle along the railroad tracks. As deputies responded, a second train struck the vehicle around 3:48 a.m. The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was found with no occupants and signs that they had fled. There were no indications of injuries. The railroad has resumed operations on one track and full operations are expected once the vehicle is removed.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges

Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
STORY COUNTY, IA
YAHOO!

West Des Moines man who tried to kill girlfriend, then killed himself named by police

West Des Moines police on Tuesday identified Chad Michael, 42, as the man who the day before wounded his girlfriend and then shot and killed himself. Police said Jayme Ekis, 41, of West Des Moines, called police at 3:53 p.m. Monday saying a man with whom she was in a relationship had shot her. Officials arriving at the address in the 9000 block of Copper Drive found Ekis suffering from a serious gunshot wound and Michael dead from his self-inflicted shooting.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/21/23

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 18 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR RESCUES, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE JUVENILE, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST AND ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN ROADWAY. IN...
MARION COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy