Cambridge wrestling scores five pins in win against Lakeside Lutheran

The Cambridge boys wrestling team scored five pinfalls in a 42-39 win over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Joe Downing pinned (0:57) Sabastian Murray at 195, Clayton Stenjem pinned (1:13) Caleb Studnicka at 113, Mason Sonnenberg pinned (1:32) Hunter Sommer at 126, Tyce Bettenhausen pinned (2:17) Gabe Weidner at 138 and Owain Nelles pinned (1:28) Ryan Schultz at 152.

Cambridge also scored forfeit wins at 182 and 220.

For Lakeside Lutheran, Colten Schutlz pinned (2:36) Sam Hanson at 170, while Sam Schmidt won a 7-6 decision over Aiden Sperle at 160. Lakeside Lutheran earned forfeits at 285, 106, 120, 132 and 145.