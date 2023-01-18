East New York tenant says enough is enough after years of deteriorating conditions

One tenant in East New York says he has been dealing with deteriorating conditions for years and is putting his foot down to demand his landlord take responsibility.

Adrian Robinson, 52, has been renting a room in his East New York home for over five years. Beyond what he says is insufficient heating, he says the issues run much deeper.

“Mouse, rats, roach infestation. I’ve had so many water bugs in this room,” said Robinson.

One side of his home has a giant hole in the wall caused by water damage, and mold is visible inside those walls.

“I’m sick, now still. I just came from Coney Island Hospital, and they couldn’t even identify what was in my chest,” said Robinson. “It was some type of infection, and it’s due to whatever I’m inhaling.”

Robinson says in an attempt to evict him in 2021, his landlord bagged up all of his belongings and ripped out the kitchen counters and cabinets. He cooked for himself using a single burner in his room.

“When I was homeless, you learn how to navigate, how to live on the streets,” said Robinson. “Living in an environment where you have a key and you have to go through the same situations, to me it just seems inhumane.”

Robinson was able to secure a court date to plead his case and says the judge ordered his landlord to pay Robinson $11,000 in damages – a payment he’s yet to receive a penny for.

News 12 has reached out to the landlord of this property and is awaiting their response.