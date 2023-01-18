Pace lineman hopes to impress NFL scouts
Jacky Chen from Pace University is set to compete in the East West Shrine Bowl next month.
Jacky Chen from Pace University is set to compete in the East West Shrine Bowl next month.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0