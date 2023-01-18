Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
Larry Kudlow: Growth solves a lot of problems, but John Kerry will never understand that
Larry Kudlow roasted John Kerry over a bizarre quote in his speech at the WEF in Davos and Democrats' push of extreme climate and economic policies on 'Kudlow.'
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
Home Depot co-founder warns the ‘woke generation’ is ignoring the economy’s ‘bottom line’
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus calls out the "woke" generation fueling a "socialistic society" instead of focusing on improving the economy's "bottom line."
Larry Kudlow: Do Americans have the backbone and common sense to restore free enterprise prosperity?
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow takes a look at our economy and expresses the importance of returning to a pro-growth agenda and pursuing prosperity in order to avoid socialism on 'Kudlow.'
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 In Donald Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Former President Donald Trump made headlines in late 2022 when he revealed a non-fungible token collection. The NFTs were widely criticized, but also saw huge demand from fans and collectors. Here’s how much an investment in the NFTs would be worth today. What Happened: Trump announced the launch of...
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Barack Obama's administration ended when former President Donald Trump's began on January 20, 2017.
Trump walks away when questioned about Jan. 6 at New Year's Eve party: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, where he briefly spoke to the media. According...
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Sha'carri Richardson booted from American Airlines flight after argument with flight attendant
Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was ordered to deplane an American Airlines flight Saturday morning after a heated exchange with a flight attendant.
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden does it again- His Administration will allocate another $2.5B in military aid to Ukraine
The United States will provide a fresh $2.5 billion aid package to Ukraine. Kyiv is expected to receive some new armored vehicles, including Stryker combat vehicles. US citizens are unhappy that the US Government continues to prioritize the war before them. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete...
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
America in Decline? World Thinks Again.
Bolstered by a strong response in Ukraine, the U.S. is once again the talk of Davos.
Larry Kudlow: US is heading in the wrong direction, but we can unwind Biden's big government socialism
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow compares the US economy during the Reagan, Kennedy and jazz age years to today, highlighting how the country is heading in the wrong direction and explains how we can get back to restoring economic prosperity on 'Kudlow.'
Connecticut family business shutting its doors after 11 years, blames inflation, cost of labor
A small business owner in Connecticut is closing his family-oriented Italian restaurant after 11 years in business amid rising inflation and labor shortages. Mark Zommer spoke on "Fox & Friends."
Elon Musk says Biden admin could 'weaponize' federal agencies against Twitter if Trump returns
Twitter head Elon Musk said the Biden administration could weaponize federal agencies against the platform if former President Trump re-activates his account
US fighting a remote work ‘tug of war’ as employees look for ‘compromise,’ expert says
Will employers be forced to compromise with their employees who want to work remotely and have a greater work-life balance? RedBalloon CEO Andrew Crapuchettes believes so.
Here's what will happen to the economy as the debt ceiling drama deepens
After the United States hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, the Treasury Department is now undertaking "extraordinary measures" to keep paying the government's bills.
Fox Business
New York, NY
48K+
Followers
791
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0