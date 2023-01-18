Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Downtown salon break-in shatters sense of security
A committed customer at Salon Dragonfly on Patton Avenue, I arrived at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a routine haircut only to discover a broken front door indicating someone robbed Dragonfly. I carefully navigated through the fractured glass, careful not to slip on the shattered glass or agitate a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
WLOS.com
Frustrated restaurant owner still dealing with effects from Asheville water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While it’s been almost a month since water outages left thousands in the Asheville area dry, some businesses -- like Little Pigs BBQ -- are still feeling the effects. Owner Carr Swicegood said a major water line break on the road in front of...
uncorkedasheville.com
8 Terrific Biltmore Estate Restaurants, Cafes, & Bars
From locals and annual passholders, enjoy the best Biltmore Estate restaurants, cafes, dessert shops, and wine bars. As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions and America’s largest home, visiting Biltmore Estate is a must, at least once. In fact, as locals, we are Biltmore annual passholders because we...
WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
matadornetwork.com
Add This Magical Asheville Airbnb To Your Bucket List of Airbnb Stays
As you plan your next getaway, consider Asheville, North Carolina. This popular tourist destination is known for its scenic mountain views, outdoor activities, and vibrant culture. An exciting way to explore the city is through Alchemy Airbnb. Alchemy Airbnb is a part of the seven Airbnb spaces that make up...
WLOS.com
'This has been a godsend:' Food Connection surpasses half-million meals delivered to needy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food Connection is celebrating a milestone in its battle against food insecurity. The nonprofit has surpassed delivering half-a-million meals to community members in need. “More families are in need of assistance,” Marisha Macmorran, executive director of Food Connection, told News 13 Saturday, Jan. 21. “We...
country1037fm.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
itinyhouses.com
Relax in This 2 Bedroom Yurt Just Outside Asheville
If you are considering a yurt as a tiny home option, this beautiful 2-bedroom unit is one that is ideal for inspiration. Gone are the issues of no privacy, and here you will welcome a cozy space with private bedroom, bathroom, and a full kitchen. Tiny House Features. 2 bedrooms...
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina
Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
bpr.org
City Council, Mayor, and Staff Hold Closed-Door Meetings, Sowing Distrust
For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
asheville.com
Asheville Regional Airport Helping Tackle the Pilot Shortage in Western North Carolina
During the summer of 2020, Western North Carolina local Tim McBride found himself in a life-changing situation. His personal training business in Hendersonville struggled during the pandemic and he had to make the difficult decision to close its doors. But with a resilient mindset, McBride looked forward to the future...
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
This Is The Top Buffet In North Carolina
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in North Carolina.
gsabusiness.com
James Beard-nominated restaurant in Greenville closes, plans new concept
A highly regarded restaurant in Greenville has closed, but its owners have plans to open a new concept in the same location. Oak Hill Café and Farm, located off Poinsett Highway in Greenville, closed Dec. 18 — less than four years after its inception. Oak Hill Café and...
WLOS.com
Lake James State Park unveils more than 40 ice sculptures at park's ice festival
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 40 ice sculptures are now on display at Lake James State Park. The sculptures were unveiled Saturday night, Jan. 21, to a sold-out crowd in Nebo. Sculptor Aaron Costic was the artist who created each display, with each one lighting up to a...
WLOS.com
Gas station owners asking for help identifying suspect in west Asheville business break-in
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of Gas-Up in west Asheville are asking for help in identifying the suspect who broke into their business Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The whole thing was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect can be seen in the footage beating on the front window...
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider reparations commission audit request Jan. 24
The Community Reparations Commission is not just looking at the past; it’s aiming to prevent future discrimination against Buncombe County’s Black residents. In its latest recommendation to local governments, approved in December, the commission called for a third-party audit to ensure that changes have been made to stop racial disparities.
greenvillejournal.com
New subdivision coming to West Greenville
Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
