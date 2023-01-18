Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Clear skies, very cold tonight
Bundle up this Saturday evening, as temps are very cold statewide. Highs only climbed to 40° for Albuquerque and middle 30s north into Santa Fe. Roswell made it to 55°, but all these temps statewide are below average even for January. It will be quite frigid overnight with...
KRQE News 13
Snow pushes out this morning, breezy and cold Saturday
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to some flurries/lighter snow showers in the East Mountains and the ABQ foothills this morning. The heights saw a light dusting of snow. Meanwhile, heavier totals of 3-4″ fell in the Jemez with another half foot falling in the northern mountains near Raton Pass. There have been travel impacts for this part of the state. So drive carefully this morning if you’re traveling north. But clouds will break up later this morning into the afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Heavier snow to fall tonight in northeast parts of New Mexico
A winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of New Mexico overnight. Quieter weather returns this weekend before another storm arrives Monday. Our latest storm brought a round of heavy snowfall to western New Mexico Friday morning before pushing into central and northern parts of the state early this afternoon. Even Albuquerque saw some snowfall today, but it only measured a trace out at the Sunport. Snow will wrap up from across central and northern New Mexico late Friday evening, but it will continue to be heavy along the Colorado state line in northeast New Mexico. Travel could become dangerous tonight at the Raton Pass and along Highway 87/64 from Raton to Clayton. Snow will end in this part of the state though by Saturday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Snow, wind returns to New Mexico Friday
Another winter storm will impact New Mexico Friday. The heaviest snow will be in northeast New Mexico where significant travel impacts will be possible. A much quieter day across New Mexico Thursday with more sunshine returning and calmer winds. However, our next storm system will begin moving into western New Mexico Friday morning by 7 am. Snow and valley rain will spread eastward through the day, making it to the Rio Grande Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains/central mountain chain by the mid-afternoon. There is a chance that the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for rain and snow as this storm moves into central New Mexico Friday afternoon with a chance for light snow through the evening. Snow will be tapering off Friday evening across western parts of New Mexico, while heavier snow develops in the far northeastern part of the state.
KRQE News 13
Quiet and cold Thursday before next winter storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold across the state, with temperatures starting in the negatives, single digits, teens and twenties. Skies are clear and winds are mostly calm, other than a breeze in the central highlands. Thursday will be a quiet and cool day. Winds will even lighten across the state, thanks to high pressure.
KRQE News 13
Quieter before another storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow still continues for some areas as our latest storm system exits. Winds will come to an end tonight, but another winter storm will arrive Friday. Moderate to heavy snowfall continues this evening across parts of the northern mountains, with snow still in the Sandias and down to the Sacramento Mountains. Winds will be dying down tonight as the snow will taper off too. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
everythinglubbock.com
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) – It’s a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That distinction doesn’t mean it’s all that frigid in Amarillo relative...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
everythinglubbock.com
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT/NEXSTAR) — After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to...
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon
“We have a lot of talent here. We don't have an opportunity to showcase it, so it's something really special."
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: State has cheapest US gas price average as costs rise
LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State were paying the lowest gas prices on average in the U.S. this week, despite a recent spike at the pump, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in...
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico
If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
KRQE News 13
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
Navajo Nation declares severe winter snow storms state of emergency at request of President Nygren, executive branch employees issued delayed start
WINDOW ROCK, Navajo Nation — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren committed to signing a declaration of a state of emergency for the Navajo Nation due to severe winter snow storms.
everythinglubbock.com
Latin pop group RBD to make four stops in Texas on reunion tour
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re ready to dust off your red ties and sing at the top of your lungs — you might want to hear this. One of the biggest Latin pop bands, RBD, has announced a new international tour with three stops in Texas. The...
Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security
Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.
New Mexico Lottery opens competition for new scratcher games
Could you help NM Lottery find what they're looking for?
This New Mexico City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
