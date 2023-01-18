Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WETM
Elmira PD & Chemung County Sheriff swear in new officers
In a packed courtroom at City Hall Friday, Elmira Interim Police Chief Kristen Thorne presided over one of the largest swearing-in ceremonies in recent memory for 8 new officers. “This is a good day for the Elmira Police Department, it’s kind of historic.” said Thorne. “I’ve never known to promote 8 people at one time. That is historic. The biggest one I’ve known about is six.”
WETM
Guthrie recognizes Glaucoma Awareness Month
Dump truck rollover crash closes traffic in downtown …. Traffic came to a stop in downtown Elmira Thursday afternoon after a large police response to a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Bradford County DA announces retirement. Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath. Police investigate...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police investigating homicide
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a body late Friday morning in a home on West 3rd St. According to police when they arrived they found a man laying with blood on him. Police say they determined his death was a murder. The name...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Elmira man arrested on Murder Warrant after Saturday morning shooting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of The Qountry Tavern early Saturday morning in Elmira. According to police, after an hours-long search, they were able to locate and arrest 29-year-old Shamel T. Swan of Elmira. Police were granted an Arrest […]
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged in Tioga County for various infractions. An Apalachin man was arrested and charged after an investigation into a disturbance. Jarred Tucker was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree. Melissa R. Humphrey of Barton was arrested after an investigation into a physical disturbance....
owegopennysaver.com
‘Once an Indian, Always an Indian’
In November of 2022, the New York State Department of Education issued a directive that school districts are prohibited from using Native American team names, logos, or imagery or face penalties that may include “… removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid.”. This certainly poses...
WETM
Cause determined in fatal Schuyler County crash
Elmira Police Interim Chief appointment on hold after …. The official appointment of Elmira PD Interim Chief Kristen Thorne is on hold after a disagreement in the city council. Tiktok Bullying. Corning Inc. cuts less than 1,500 jobs worldwide. Corning Inc. cuts less than 1,500 jobs worldwide. Chemung County man...
Bradford County Route 199 reconstruction project to continue
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens in Bradford county will continue next week. The project begins at the New York state line and works its way south. It lasts for 2.6 miles, spanning from slightly north of the intersection […]
Waverly man sentenced for 2021 theft charge
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to incarceration inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a charge from an incident that happened in Feb. 2021, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say that Chad Soper, of Waverly, N.Y., has been sentenced to 4 months to 18 months […]
NewsChannel 36
James Nasatka Running for Bradford County District Attorney
(WENY) - The first assistant District Attorney of Bradford County James Nasatka announced his run for District Attorney. Nasatka was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and lived in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania for most of his life. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor's...
Update: BorgWarner closing one Lansing plant by end of 2024
Update (Jan. 21, 2023): While a BorgWarner spokesperson quoted below initially stated the consolidation and closure plan would be finished by Q3 2023, another official, Michelle Collins, has corrected that timeline after publication. She said they plan to have the closure finished by Q4 2024, giving the plant a full year longer.
Pa. State Police confirm man reported missing has died
FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2. According to his obituary, […]
wellsvillesun.com
Big news: Wellsville’s former Dresser-Rand will be new regional headquarters for Kinley Advanced Technical Services, WATCH VIDEO
KINLEY CONSTRUCTION LAUNCHES SERVICE, MAINTENANCE AND PARTS DIVISION FOR ROTATING EQUIPMENT. The firm’s Kinley Advanced Technical Services (KATS) division delivers service, maintenance and parts for steam turbines, reciprocating, centrifugal and screw compressors, integral engines and centrifugal pumps across a broad range of industries. ARLINGTON, TX – Kinley Construction announced...
whcuradio.com
Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep suffers extensive damage
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Happening now in Cortland, authorities are investigating a fire. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department tell WHCU the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership experienced extensive damage. No one was injured. Authorities tell us Route 281 and Luker Road are now back open.
Sheriff: one arrested, one in critical condition following stabbing in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A suspect is in custody, and a victim is in critical condition after an hours-long standoff in Big Flats on Friday. According to new information released by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore C. Swan, 34, of 171 Burkeshire Drive in Big Flats has been arrested and charged with Attempted […]
Crews respond to Elmira house fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in Elmira early Thursday afternoon. Just after 12:00 p.m., reports of the fire in the 300 block of W. Clinton St. came into 18 News. Footage from a reporter on the scene seemed to show that the flames were already out. Details are limited, and […]
Comments / 2