In a packed courtroom at City Hall Friday, Elmira Interim Police Chief Kristen Thorne presided over one of the largest swearing-in ceremonies in recent memory for 8 new officers. “This is a good day for the Elmira Police Department, it’s kind of historic.” said Thorne. “I’ve never known to promote 8 people at one time. That is historic. The biggest one I’ve known about is six.”

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO