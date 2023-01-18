Buffalo Police asks for help in finding missing 15-year-old boy

The Buffalo Police Department asked the public Wednesday for help in finding a missing 15-year-old teenager.

Carmello Combs, a Black male, who is approximately six feet and 150 pounds, was last seen in the area of Poultney Avenue in Buffalo.

Carmello has brown eyes, burgundy locs, and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket, and Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on Carmello's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.