Buffalo Police asks for help in finding missing 15-year-old boy

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Police Department asked the public Wednesday for help in finding a missing 15-year-old teenager.

Carmello Combs, a Black male, who is approximately six feet and 150 pounds, was last seen in the area of Poultney Avenue in Buffalo.

Carmello has brown eyes, burgundy locs, and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded jacket, and Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on Carmello's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Strwbrryshrtck
3d ago

It’s like every week a black teenager goes missing! (I know others colors too but ) Playing with the boys somewhere and doesn’t know what he’s getting into is what it seems and I’m praying for him to return, them or whoever he’s with let him go not hurting him in Jesus Christ name Amen 🙏🏽🙏🏼✝️🤨

4
Jasmine Stratford
3d ago

Praying for his safe return home! Lord, watch over him and guide his way, inJesus name, Amen.

6
 

