Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond. A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

73-year-old man killed after being flung from bike in crash in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 73-year-old man from Michigan died after he was flung from his bicycle following a crash in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday morning, a man was on his Townie Electra Bicycle headed northbound on State Road A1A in the bicycle lane. Another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed northbound on the same road.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter

A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Person Found Dead in Car in Lakewood

Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in his car in Lakewood early this morning. Police were called to a gas station in Lakewood around 2:00 AM after a person was spotted in his vehicle in the parking lot for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, emergency...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Driver Extricated From Vehicle in Lakewood Has Died

The driver extricated from his vehicle in Lakewood earlier this week has died, officials confirmed exclusively to TLS. Authorities say they’re still unsure what caused the accident, but a witness says the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and crashed into a tree. Police say no DUI is suspected,...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox35orlando.com

Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, named world's oldest living dog

CAMDEN, Ohio - Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has officially been named the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records. The dog was 23 years and 43 days old as of Dec. 7, 2022, standing at 9 inches tall and weighing just 12.9 pounds, GWR said. His...
CAMDEN, OH
fox35orlando.com

19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway

Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
FLORIDA STATE
JoAnn Ryan

Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized

Rep. Greg Steube's (R-Fla.) office said late Wednesday that the congressman suffered "multiple injuries" in an "accident on his property late this afternoon." Steube's office did not provide any other details, but ABC7 in Sarasota reports that a delivery driver witnessed the congressman fall about 20 feet off a ladder.  Steube had a chainsaw with him, and when a huge tree limb hit the ladder, "he was midair," the delivery man, Darrell Bernard Woodie, told ABC7. Steube was "obviously in pain and he was very limited movement," he added. Woodie said he called 911, and both ABC7 and Florida Politics' Peter Schorsch report that Steube was in a Sarasota hospital Wednesday night.  Steube, 44, has represented Florida's Sarasota-based 17th Congressional District since 2019, and he was just given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee by the narrow House GOP majority. Before being elected to Congress, Steube served eight years in the Florida Statehouse and four years in the U.S. Army, from 2004 to 2008.
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE

