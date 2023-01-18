Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Witness says Idaho murder suspect was spotted at victims' workplace several times
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger visited the restaurant that two of the victims' worked at, a witness says. He was thre several times just before the victims were murdered.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond. A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
click orlando
Woman dies after being struck while walking across State Road A1A in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a van Friday while walking across State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred northbound as the van approached Margaret Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in...
cw34.com
73-year-old man killed after being flung from bike in crash in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 73-year-old man from Michigan died after he was flung from his bicycle following a crash in St. Lucie County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Friday morning, a man was on his Townie Electra Bicycle headed northbound on State Road A1A in the bicycle lane. Another vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan was headed northbound on the same road.
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter
A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Person Found Dead in Car in Lakewood
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in his car in Lakewood early this morning. Police were called to a gas station in Lakewood around 2:00 AM after a person was spotted in his vehicle in the parking lot for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, emergency...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Driver Extricated From Vehicle in Lakewood Has Died
The driver extricated from his vehicle in Lakewood earlier this week has died, officials confirmed exclusively to TLS. Authorities say they’re still unsure what caused the accident, but a witness says the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and crashed into a tree. Police say no DUI is suspected,...
travelawaits.com
I’m A New Grandparent — The First 3 Places In Florida I’m Taking My Granddaughter
A little miracle in my life has changed my travel patterns. Her name is Layla, and we were already planning our first grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, and baby taste of grand-travel 2 months in. My son and his wife had their sights set on a beach vacation in December to...
‘Somebody straight up ruined this house:’ Apparent vandalism reported in new rental-community in SJC
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new rental community has become the apparent target of vandals. A man set to move into the neighborhood contacted Action News Jax after discovering someone had intentionally flooded one of the homes under construction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Gunter...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Man Found Inside Running Vehicle In Garage in Lakewood Has Died
The man who was found unconscious inside a vehicle in a garage in Lakewood yesterday, has died, TLS has learned. A family member who was unable to reach the 63-year-old resident smelled gas around the home and broken into the home. That’s when she discovered the man unresponsive inside his running vehicle in the garage.
fox35orlando.com
Spike, a Chihuahua mix from Ohio, named world's oldest living dog
CAMDEN, Ohio - Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua mix from Ohio, has officially been named the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records. The dog was 23 years and 43 days old as of Dec. 7, 2022, standing at 9 inches tall and weighing just 12.9 pounds, GWR said. His...
floridainsider.com
State attorney from Central Florida creates new task force focused on animal cruelty
Animal cruelty – Dog chained to pole — Courtesy: Shutterstock — DreamHack. With the help of a brand-new task force covering three Central Florida counties, a state attorney is bringing justice to the victims of animal abuse. The zeal of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus, according to...
fox35orlando.com
19 kittens, cats left abandoned on side of Florida highway
Over a dozen cats were discovered abandoned on the side of a Florida highway on Jan. 12 among a small shrubbery, animal rescue officials said. The St. Francis Society Animal Rescue said they received two separate reports of cats being abandoned at an I-75 exit. When they arrived, they found nearly 20 abandoned cats and kittens spread throughout a small island of shrubbery "surrounded by cars traveling 80mph."
KMOV
Police are at scene of school bus accident with injuries
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are at the scene of a school bus accident with injuries at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County. KMOV has a crew on the way and will provide updates as information become available.
3 Florida Agencies Combining Resources, Frantically Searching for a Man Who fell off a Sailboat in the Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, The U.S. Coast Guard, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are frantically searching the waters off the Florida Keys. The man they are searching for, Jayson Harbison, fell off a sailboat Saturday night while in Key West.
Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle
According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
fox35orlando.com
Colorado pileup: 21-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Interstate 70 near Colorado-Kansas state line
A massive pileup involving nine tractor-trailers and 12 passenger vehicle closed Interstate 70 near the Colorado-Kansas state line on Wednesday, according to Colorado State Patrol. Two people suffered minor injuries, a spokesperson for Colorado State Patrol told FOX 35. Photos shared by state patrols showed what appeared to be a...
Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized
Rep. Greg Steube's (R-Fla.) office said late Wednesday that the congressman suffered "multiple injuries" in an "accident on his property late this afternoon." Steube's office did not provide any other details, but ABC7 in Sarasota reports that a delivery driver witnessed the congressman fall about 20 feet off a ladder. Steube had a chainsaw with him, and when a huge tree limb hit the ladder, "he was midair," the delivery man, Darrell Bernard Woodie, told ABC7. Steube was "obviously in pain and he was very limited movement," he added. Woodie said he called 911, and both ABC7 and Florida Politics' Peter Schorsch report that Steube was in a Sarasota hospital Wednesday night. Steube, 44, has represented Florida's Sarasota-based 17th Congressional District since 2019, and he was just given a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee by the narrow House GOP majority. Before being elected to Congress, Steube served eight years in the Florida Statehouse and four years in the U.S. Army, from 2004 to 2008.
Residents near the city of Mount Dora say they are fed up with the smell and want action taken
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — In communities like Tangerine and Sullivan Ranch near Mount Dora, there is growing frustration about a foul smell that fills the air. “Oh, it smells like sulfur. It’s really bad. It’s nauseating. It makes you wonder like, what exactly we’re breathing in?” said Sullivan Ranch resident Hunter File.
pasconewsonline.com
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0