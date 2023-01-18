ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Introducing one of the newest Molly’s Kids, Wynter Gantt

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Wynter Gantt is a spunky spitfire of a 3-year-old from Lincolnton whose “story is a little different,” from other Molly’s Kids, says her mom. ”Many of the other amazing #MollysKids have a set diagnosis and even if it’s a rare disease, they have a plan,” Stormi Gantt said. “But there is not enough knowledge on Wynter’s condition. We’re left wondering what to do because we’re helping doctors forge the path. For example, in this photo she looks like a ‘normal’ toddler, but this, honestly, was a good day.”
LINCOLNTON, NC
Queen City News

Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police

A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
CANDLER, NC

