LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Wynter Gantt is a spunky spitfire of a 3-year-old from Lincolnton whose “story is a little different,” from other Molly’s Kids, says her mom. ”Many of the other amazing #MollysKids have a set diagnosis and even if it’s a rare disease, they have a plan,” Stormi Gantt said. “But there is not enough knowledge on Wynter’s condition. We’re left wondering what to do because we’re helping doctors forge the path. For example, in this photo she looks like a ‘normal’ toddler, but this, honestly, was a good day.”

LINCOLNTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO