‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
FOX Carolina
Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
WYFF4.com
Man visits Mission Hospital one year later after serious crash, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer truck driver visited Mission Hospital to thank the staff for their care after a severe crash, according to officials from Mission Hospital in Asheville. Officials say that Sheriff Manjang was involved in a severe accident about a year ago when the brakes of his...
8-year-old girl helps save mother’s life after dog attack
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An 8-year-old girl rushed to help save her mother’s life when their family dog attacked her. The mother had to undergo two surgeries but is now recovering at home. Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz spoke with the family in York County Friday, who explained the...
iredellfreenews.com
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
WBTV
Introducing one of the newest Molly’s Kids, Wynter Gantt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Wynter Gantt is a spunky spitfire of a 3-year-old from Lincolnton whose “story is a little different,” from other Molly’s Kids, says her mom. ”Many of the other amazing #MollysKids have a set diagnosis and even if it’s a rare disease, they have a plan,” Stormi Gantt said. “But there is not enough knowledge on Wynter’s condition. We’re left wondering what to do because we’re helping doctors forge the path. For example, in this photo she looks like a ‘normal’ toddler, but this, honestly, was a good day.”
NC woman receives anonymous call, finds stolen bass made nearly 70 years ago
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina woman told Channel 9 she was heartbroken after someone stole her musical instrument shortly after she played it at a funeral. Hours later, Jaime Carter received an anonymous call with a location to her most prized possession. Carter first thought she was being...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit's new 'preschool on wheels' offers sensory play, learning for kids under 5
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Children and Family Resource Center recently rolled out its “Glo Mobile” -- GLO stands for Grow, Learn, Outreach. Staff describe it as a preschool on wheels. It’s a 30-foot camper that was gutted and transformed into a fun, interactive classroom on...
Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
WLOS.com
Ingles presents check for $27,000 to MANNA Foodbank from Giving Tree event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big donation made Friday, Jan. 20 will make sure thousands of people in the mountains don't go hungry. Ingles presented a check for more than $27,000 to Manna FoodBank Friday morning as part of the Ingles Giving Tree event in November 2022 with which News 13 partnered with Ingles.
FOX Carolina
Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
WLOS.com
Gas station owners asking for help identifying suspect in west Asheville business break-in
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of Gas-Up in west Asheville are asking for help in identifying the suspect who broke into their business Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The whole thing was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect can be seen in the footage beating on the front window...
WLOS.com
Lake James State Park unveils more than 40 ice sculptures at park's ice festival
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 40 ice sculptures are now on display at Lake James State Park. The sculptures were unveiled Saturday night, Jan. 21, to a sold-out crowd in Nebo. Sculptor Aaron Costic was the artist who created each display, with each one lighting up to a...
'One of the biggest red flags' | Forensic psychologist weighs in on the investigation into Madalina Cojocari's disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues. Madalina was last seen publicly on Nov. 21 and wasn’t immediately reported missing. Her mother and stepfather were arrested in mid-December for failure to report a missing child and they’ve been in custody in Mecklenburg County ever since.
WLOS.com
Report of possible firearm: Juveniles with Airsoft pistol released to parents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two juveniles were released to their parents Friday afternoon after officers responded to a report of two males waiving a firearm while walking near Hendersonville High School. City of Hendersonville officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m., and the first officer on scene...
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
One dead following hit-and-run in Boiling Springs, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Boiling Springs Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead. Police said the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue. At the scene, police found a crash involving a vehicle and...
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Statesville High School, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville High School student was arrested Friday after a loaded gun and marijuana were found in his backpack on school property. In a release from the Statesville Police Department, School Resource Officers were told by a staff member that a loaded firearm had been found in a student’s backpack.
