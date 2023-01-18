Read full article on original website
Cherokee Tree
2d ago
That poor child never had a chance, how sad and now the sister will most likely falls through the cracks after entering the system thru DHS. I’m angry and sad
Cindy Hightower
2d ago
Why are they not with the biological parents or grandparents to start with. Not in school not to a doctor. What is wrong with the system. Nothing about this makes any sense. A poor innocent child is dead. RIP baby
Belle Starr
2d ago
Her damn mother shoulda bin taking care of her! It's obvious she never once checked on these bav7es! But I bet she pretending 2 care now! Well 2 late!
