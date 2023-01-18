LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.

