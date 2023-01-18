ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
bitcoinist.com

Utilizing AI and OpenAI to Dominate the Social Media Cosmos in 2023

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have become a popular way for artists, creators, and collectors to monetize their digital assets. NFTs are unique digital assets that are verified on the blockchain, making them one-of-a-kind and giving them value. Instagram can be a powerful tool for NFT collections to grow their business and reach a wider audience and more Instagram followers. Here are 10 tips to help you use Instagram to grow your NFT collection:
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Popular Science

Instantly edit Facebook posts and other social media mistakes

By design, it’s very easy to publish to social media from just about any location and any device connected to the internet, so there are going to be times you wish you could undo a post. Maybe you wish you hadn’t said what you said, shared a photo without permission, or simply made an embarrassing typo.
The Windows Club

How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook

Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
hubpages.com

Digital Marketing Company in Indore - DigitalPrarabdh

Maximizing Your Business Growth with Digital Marketing Company DigitalPrarabdh. In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is essential for businesses of all sizes. Whether you're a small startup or a large enterprise, a comprehensive digital marketing strategy can help you reach new customers, increase brand awareness, and ultimately grow your business. In this blog post, we will discuss the importance of digital marketing and how a digital marketing company can help you achieve your business goals.
hubpages.com

What Is Affiliate Marketing and How to Get Rich With It

Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing in which a business rewards one or more affiliates for each visitor or customer brought about by the affiliate's own marketing efforts. Affiliates typically promote a business through their own personal networks, websites, or social media channels and are paid a commission for any resulting sales.
Android Police

Photos shared on WhatsApp could soon look much better

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users, making it among the most popular messaging apps worldwide. It is used for sending more than just messages, though. People also use it for sharing photos, videos, and, most importantly, memes and cat videos. To help minimize server load and save space on your phone, WhatsApp compresses all photos shared through it. The problem is that the resolution of the shared images is heavily reduced, limiting their usefulness. This could soon change in the future if the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android is anything to go by.
Digital Trends

Google turns to AI as it lays off 12,000 employees

Google now has plans to step up its introduction of AI products in the wake of highly popular technology competition, such as the AI chatbot ChatGPT developed by OpenAI, according to The New York Times. Google, which is run by the parent company Alphabet has been cautious about adding artificial...
The Verge

Meta’s bundling your Instagram and Facebook account settings in one place

Meta’s putting your Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger account settings in one place. The company’s rolling out a new Accounts Center that lets you manage your preferences across all your Meta accounts from a centralized hub. The revamped Accounts Center will live in the settings menu on Facebook, Instagram,...
Shelby McDaniel

Educational Content will be Key for Cannabis Brands in 2023

With the arrival of 2023, predictions from various sources note pivotal changes will be needed to survive this year's market. These changes include how brands market to their target audience. Today, with the amount of information available online, consumer education has never been more important.

Comments / 0

Community Policy