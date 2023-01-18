Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutalityhard and smartAtlanta, GA
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in KennesawDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Peaceful Protest Against Police Training Center in Atlanta Suburb Turns Violenthard and smartAtlanta, GA
Related
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
bitcoinist.com
Utilizing AI and OpenAI to Dominate the Social Media Cosmos in 2023
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have become a popular way for artists, creators, and collectors to monetize their digital assets. NFTs are unique digital assets that are verified on the blockchain, making them one-of-a-kind and giving them value. Instagram can be a powerful tool for NFT collections to grow their business and reach a wider audience and more Instagram followers. Here are 10 tips to help you use Instagram to grow your NFT collection:
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
How to tell if someone is snooping on your Android
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to tell if someone is snooping around your Android and shows you ways to avoid them spying.
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Instantly edit Facebook posts and other social media mistakes
By design, it’s very easy to publish to social media from just about any location and any device connected to the internet, so there are going to be times you wish you could undo a post. Maybe you wish you hadn’t said what you said, shared a photo without permission, or simply made an embarrassing typo.
NBC Los Angeles
Instagram Just Got an Update That Gives You More Control Over What You See in Your Feed
Instagram launched a set of new teen-focused settings, including a notification-silenced mode called Quiet time and new post-filtering options, Meta announced on Thursday. The new features are designed to give users more granular control over how and when they interact with the social-media app. Instagram on Thursday launched a new...
TikTok reportedly has a 'heating feature' that lets its staff pick which videos go viral
Internal documents seen by Forbes show staff from TikTok and its parent company ByteDance can boost video views with a feature called "heating."
The Windows Club
How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook
Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
hubpages.com
Digital Marketing Company in Indore - DigitalPrarabdh
Maximizing Your Business Growth with Digital Marketing Company DigitalPrarabdh. In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is essential for businesses of all sizes. Whether you're a small startup or a large enterprise, a comprehensive digital marketing strategy can help you reach new customers, increase brand awareness, and ultimately grow your business. In this blog post, we will discuss the importance of digital marketing and how a digital marketing company can help you achieve your business goals.
hubpages.com
What Is Affiliate Marketing and How to Get Rich With It
Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing in which a business rewards one or more affiliates for each visitor or customer brought about by the affiliate's own marketing efforts. Affiliates typically promote a business through their own personal networks, websites, or social media channels and are paid a commission for any resulting sales.
Mobile Banking Apps: Current Trends and What the Future Holds
It's been over a decade and a half since the first mobile banking apps appeared -- around the same time that Apple released its first smartphone with a touchscreen and full internet access in 2007....
Photos shared on WhatsApp could soon look much better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users, making it among the most popular messaging apps worldwide. It is used for sending more than just messages, though. People also use it for sharing photos, videos, and, most importantly, memes and cat videos. To help minimize server load and save space on your phone, WhatsApp compresses all photos shared through it. The problem is that the resolution of the shared images is heavily reduced, limiting their usefulness. This could soon change in the future if the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android is anything to go by.
Digital Trends
Google turns to AI as it lays off 12,000 employees
Google now has plans to step up its introduction of AI products in the wake of highly popular technology competition, such as the AI chatbot ChatGPT developed by OpenAI, according to The New York Times. Google, which is run by the parent company Alphabet has been cautious about adding artificial...
The Verge
Meta’s bundling your Instagram and Facebook account settings in one place
Meta’s putting your Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger account settings in one place. The company’s rolling out a new Accounts Center that lets you manage your preferences across all your Meta accounts from a centralized hub. The revamped Accounts Center will live in the settings menu on Facebook, Instagram,...
Educational Content will be Key for Cannabis Brands in 2023
With the arrival of 2023, predictions from various sources note pivotal changes will be needed to survive this year's market. These changes include how brands market to their target audience. Today, with the amount of information available online, consumer education has never been more important.
Comments / 0